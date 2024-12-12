UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Transfer Portal News and More
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh continues to update the football transfer portal with one player leaving and another potentially joining as well as breaking down the Bruins' men's basketball upcoming opponent, Arizona Wildcats (4-4).
You can watch the episode below:
The latest news out of Westwood features senior backup kicker Blake Glessner entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. Glessner had just one field goal opportunity and one extra point in Week 1 against Hawai'i and never saw the field after that game.
Due to sophomore kicker Mateen Bhaghani being extremely impressive this year, Glessner had to take more of a backseat role and will be seeking a new destination for his graduate senior season in 2025. Hopefully, he will find a program with a need for kicking and he can step in and start on Day 1.
The potential transfer acquisition that the Bruins may have a shot at is Miami Hurricanes defensive back Robert Stafford, who just finished his freshman year. Stafford made just seven tackles in five games of action this year and is looking for a higher snap count and more production in 2025.
Stafford has been receiving offers across the nation and the Bruins are one of the current frontrunners to land the former four-star prospect out of Melbourne, Florida. He would be a key addition to a defensive secondary that had lost a few key defenders due to graduation.
Transitioning to the basketball court, the No. 24 Bruins will be back in action this Saturday afternoon as they will stack up with the Wildcats. The game is technically being played at a neutral site, but with the location being Phoenix, Ariz., the Wildcats will likely have somewhat of a home crowd.
The Wildcats have struggled this season against power conference teams as their four wins have come against all mid-major Division I schools. They have been extremely underwhelming so far this season after being ranked inside the top 10 in the preseason national rankings.
Senior guard Caleb Love is the team's top scorer, pouring in 14.1 points per game on 37.2% from the field and 29.5% from three-point range. Love is assisted by junior guard Jayden Bradley who leads the team in assists per game (3.1) and steals per game (2.5).
The post presence for the Wildcats is largely controlled by senior forward Trey Townsend, who transferred this past offseason from Horizon League mid-major Oakland University. He was a key piece in their upset win over Kentucky in the round of 64 in the March Madness national tournament.
Townsend is averaging 11.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds per game. At just 6-6, 225-pounds, the Bruins may be able to take advantage of the Wildcats' lack of size in the paint. It will be on the Bruins' big men to step up and dominate the post game.
