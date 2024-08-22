UCLA to Host 17th Annual Dribble Over Cancer Event
UCLA will host the 17th annual Dribble Over Cancer event on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Drake Stadium. In collaboration with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF), UCLA’s Mattel Children’s Hospital, and the V Foundation, UCLA Athletics will host the event as a fundraiser for pediatric cancer research.
The UCLA men's and women’s basketball programs will join participants in dribbling around Drake Stadium, a volunteer activity that student-athletes and coaches have participated in since 2008. In addition to the basketball programs, the UCLA Spirit Squad, Joe and Josie Bruin, and the UCLA Alumni Band participated in last year's event.
"The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation is proud to partner with the UCLA men's and women's basketball teams for the 17th straight year, raising money and awareness for children battling cancer," said Danielle Fragalla, CEO of PCRF, to UCLA Athletics. "Over this 17-year span, UCLA's athletic department has helped us raise close to $2 million. With the funds raised at UCLA, we have been able to support innovative research where there was not treatment."
The Dribble Over Cancer event was founded by PCRF board member John Vallely. The 2006 UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame inductee won two NCAA championships as a Bruin under the famous UCLA coach John Wooden. Vallely has a personal connection with pediatric cancer as he lost his 12-year-old daughter, Erin, to pediatric cancer in 1991.
"This is our chance to change our world of childhood cancer," Vallely said to UCLA Athletics. "Dribble for Victory Over Cancer has been a fun-filled event where we can build a team, bring in sponsors and create hope for other young people. These youngsters cannot help themselves. We encourage everyone within UCLA's community to join us as we eliminate this terrible disease."
Last year, the Dribble Over Cancer event raised more than $140,000 and attracted more than 500 registrants. With the additional donations, the total funds surpassed $150,000. Over the past 13 years, the event has raised at least $100,000, which has contributed to the nearly $2 million that it has raised since its inception.
The event has expanded across multiple university campuses, including Duke (2023), North Carolina (2023), and St. John (2011).
“Although incredible progress has been made, there are still children and their families that hear those words, 'I am sorry, nothing more can be done.' Let us continue to dribble to victory until every child is cured of cancer,” said Dr. Theodore B. Moore, the Chief of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and Director of the Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplant Program at UCLA to UCLA Athletics.
You can register for the event here.
