Bruins Women’s Basketball Proves the Hype With Impressive Ticket Sales
For the first time in program history, the Bruin Women's Basketball team has sold out all of its season tickets. Hype around the team is real, with many players already on the watchlist for player of the year.
After the loss in last year's Final Four, the Bruins are back for revenge, hoping to get over the top this season. The Bruins are currently ranked #3 this year, only behind last year's championship teams, South Carolina and UCONN.
A key factor in the hype surrounding the Bruins this season is their high ranking. That lofty ranking reflects both their momentum—coming off a Final Four appearance and their being able to retain their key players from last year.
The Returners
The ceiling for this year's team is high with returning players such as Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, and Gabriela Jaquez, as well a key transfers like Gianna Kneepken. There is no doubt this team can make a deep run when March Madness comes around.
This milestone for the Women's Basketball team is another example of how women's sports have become more mainstream in recent years.
Head coach Cori Close deserves recognition for transforming the Bruins into a college basketball powerhouse. Since becoming the coach in 2011, she has led the Bruins to a 321-143 record, making her the winningest coach in UCLA women's basketball history.
Last season, she led the Bruins to a Final Four for the first time in program history. Close also coached the team that ranked #1 in the AP top 25 poll for 14 weeks last season, another historic mark for the Bruins.
This season offers a huge championship window for the Bruins. With many of their player returning, they are primed for a big year.
Hopes are high for the Women's Basketball team this year; there is a good chance that they will be a contender for a championship this season. The season tickets being sold out reflects growing support for women's sports in Southern California.
The Bruins' first test will come against San Diego State at home on Nov. 3, in a sold-out Pauley Pavilion. Their first-ranked opponent will come against #6-ranked Oklahoma on Nov. 10.
