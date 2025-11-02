Three Aztecs UCLA Women's Basketball Needs to Watch Out For
UCLA Women's Basketball is in full swing, starting on Monday, where they will face off against the San Diego State Aztecs. The Bruins are currently ranked #3 in the nation, only behind the two teams that were featured in the national title game last year.
UCLA is poised to make a deep run this season, with several returning players, including Kiki Rice, as well as incoming transfers looking to make their mark.
Coach Cori Close is also hoping to get revenge after last year's Final Four exit. Here are three Aztec players that Cori Close needs to look out for during their matchup
1. Naomi Panganiban | Guard
Naomi Panganiban is coming off an excellent freshman campaign, during which she was named to the All-Freshman Mountain West team. Panganiban also led the true freshmen in scoring last season.
Panganiban last season averaged 10.3 points per game, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists; shot ~39.6% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range. She is poised to have another good season with the Aztecs.
Her ability to make shots outside the perimeter will keep the Bruins' defense. She is a shooting threat the Bruins cannot ignore.
2. Carlie Latta | Guard
Carlie Latta transferred to SDSU after a very impressive season with Utah State. In high school, Latta recorded 2,000 points and was Idaho's Top 4A Player of the Year.
With Utah State last year, she averaged 9.1 points per game, 2.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. She also put up impressive shooting numbers with 40.0% FG, 33.9% 3-PT, and 86.8% FT.
Like Panganiban, she is a seasoned shooter who can really hurt UCLA if she is not accounted for. She specializes in mid-range shots and outside of the perimeter.
3. Bailey Barnhard | Forward
A returning player for the Aztecs is Bailey Barnhard. She is a sophomore who is hoping to make a big impact this year. Last year, she was primarily on the bench behind Cali Clark, who was the team leader in rebounding. This season she will hope to will in Clark's shoes.
Last season for the Aztec's she recorded 2 points per game, 1.5 rebounds. She was also able to shoot 43% from the field.
Barnhard hasn't quite proven herself yet, but she is poised to get more minutes and could potentially give the Bruins a headache if unchecked.
UCLA should be able to start the season off with a bang against the Aztec's. It is no question that there is talent on the other side that the Bruins need to account for.
