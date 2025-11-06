UCLA Benefiting From Return of Key Offensive Lineman
The UCLA Bruins' offensive line has been one of the major pain points of the season, and it was missing a key figure in last week's 56-6 loss to the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers.
Eugene Brooks missed the Indiana game due to an injury during the week of practice that didn't allow him to get cleared in time to travel. His presence was missed direly. Bruins star quarterback Nico Iamaleava had his worst individual game of the season, but missing the anchor of his offensive line didn't help.
Interim head coach Tim Skipper revealed earlier this week that the team is healthy going into their Rose Bowl clash against Nebraska on Saturday.
During Tuesday's media availability, captain offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio detailed the importance of Brooks returning to the lineup.
"Eugene's a strong cat," DiGiorgio said. "He creates power on the line that we need and it's good to see him be able to make a comeback. Just take it day by day as we get into game week and see how he's feeling. I'm confident in his ability."
Along with Brooks, running back Anthony Woods is healthy as well. He's missed the last few weeks and the Bruins have been missing him in establishing the run game. Woods broke out during UCLA's turbulent start to the season and is a constant spark in the backfield.
UCLA Injury Update
UCLA, as unlucky of a season it has had, has been afforded a great bill of health all season.
Minus missing key players like Woods and Brooks the last few weeks, the Bruins haven't been without any other key contributors throughout the rollercoaster they've endured this season.
Before its bye this week, UCLA played five-straight games and were starting to feel it, according to interim head coach Tim Skipper. Ahead of their Rose Bowl matchup with Nebraska, Skipper detailed that the Bruins are pretty much whole again.
"Really good bye week," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "It hit at the right time. As you're seeing around the country. Whether it's college or the pros, a lot of people are getting hurt right now. It's just how football goes. The season gets long and that body starts wearing down.
"Knock on wood and lucky for us, we're relatively healthy. We practiced yesterday, everybody was there. Everybody was ready to roll. So I feel good about where we are as far as health goes."
