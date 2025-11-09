All Bruins

Grading Donovan Dent's Odd Performance vs Pepperdine

The Bruins' star point guard may not have filled the stat sheet, but he was still plenty impactful.

Connor Moreno

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) looks on during the first half against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) looks on during the first half against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) still appear to be trying to find their footing early this season.

After a stellar debut against Eastern Washington, star transfer point guard Donovan Dent took a step back in UCLA's 74-63 win over Pepperdine on Friday.

The Bruins had control over the entire game, but much like their season-opening win against Eastern Washington, struggled to outright blow out a lesser opponent. UCLA's offense and point guard Dent struggled to get anything going in the first half.

UCLA's second half was much better, spearheaded by center Xavier Booker, who led the Bruins with 15 points, five rebounds and five blocks on 5-of-8 shooting. Mick Cronin's crew led by as much as 19 points in the second half, but a late-game flurry from Pepperdine's Aaron Clark narrowed the lead in the end.

Dent may not have filled up the stat sheet, but his presence on the floor was integral at all times.

One of Those Games For Dent

Coming off his stellar 21-point, 9-rebound, 1-turnover debut against Eastern Washington, UCLA and college basketball fans tuned in for another spectacular Donovan Dent game against the WCC's Waves.

ucl
Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against Eastern Washington Eagles guard Johnny Radford (21) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Instead, Dent didn't make his first field goal until the second half and finished with 12 points, four assists and two turnovers on 3-of-8 shooting. At one point early in the second half, Mick Cronin sat him for an extended period.

It simply wasn't Dent's night, and yet he remained one of the most impactful players on the floor.

A player like Dent should not be measured on stats, There will be games where the star guard doesn't fill up the stat sheet but will continue to elevate the players around him. Friday was another example.

Donovan Dent's Grade vs. Pepperdine

B. vs. Pepperdine Eagles. 12 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 2 tov, 3-8 FG. Donovan Dent. Donovan Dent Pepperdine

Dent was notably frustrated when he couldn't get any shots to fall. Opposing defenses are often going to be so keyed in on Dent that he will need to find other ways to impact the game beyond the box score.

Part of what drew the guard to Westwood was improving as a defender, and he was plenty active against the Waves, helping on and off ball to manufacture turnovers.

ucl
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket against Pepperdine Waves forward Javon Cooley (23) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Mick Cronin said postgame that he only wishes Dent would attack the boards more often so that the Bruins could get out in transition more. Three of Pepperdine's perimiter players snagged three offensive rebounds.

It appeared to be an off game for Dent, but, again, it's hard to measure his impact solely on what shows up on the stat sheet.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.