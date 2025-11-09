Grading Donovan Dent's Odd Performance vs Pepperdine
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) still appear to be trying to find their footing early this season.
After a stellar debut against Eastern Washington, star transfer point guard Donovan Dent took a step back in UCLA's 74-63 win over Pepperdine on Friday.
The Bruins had control over the entire game, but much like their season-opening win against Eastern Washington, struggled to outright blow out a lesser opponent. UCLA's offense and point guard Dent struggled to get anything going in the first half.
UCLA's second half was much better, spearheaded by center Xavier Booker, who led the Bruins with 15 points, five rebounds and five blocks on 5-of-8 shooting. Mick Cronin's crew led by as much as 19 points in the second half, but a late-game flurry from Pepperdine's Aaron Clark narrowed the lead in the end.
Dent may not have filled up the stat sheet, but his presence on the floor was integral at all times.
One of Those Games For Dent
Coming off his stellar 21-point, 9-rebound, 1-turnover debut against Eastern Washington, UCLA and college basketball fans tuned in for another spectacular Donovan Dent game against the WCC's Waves.
Instead, Dent didn't make his first field goal until the second half and finished with 12 points, four assists and two turnovers on 3-of-8 shooting. At one point early in the second half, Mick Cronin sat him for an extended period.
It simply wasn't Dent's night, and yet he remained one of the most impactful players on the floor.
A player like Dent should not be measured on stats, There will be games where the star guard doesn't fill up the stat sheet but will continue to elevate the players around him. Friday was another example.
Donovan Dent's Grade vs. Pepperdine
Dent was notably frustrated when he couldn't get any shots to fall. Opposing defenses are often going to be so keyed in on Dent that he will need to find other ways to impact the game beyond the box score.
Part of what drew the guard to Westwood was improving as a defender, and he was plenty active against the Waves, helping on and off ball to manufacture turnovers.
Mick Cronin said postgame that he only wishes Dent would attack the boards more often so that the Bruins could get out in transition more. Three of Pepperdine's perimiter players snagged three offensive rebounds.
It appeared to be an off game for Dent, but, again, it's hard to measure his impact solely on what shows up on the stat sheet.
