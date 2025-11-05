Tim Skipper's Surprising UCLA Connection to Nebraska's Matt Rhule
Before UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper turned Westwood around for three weeks; before Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was deemed one of the best rebuilders in college football; before the two coaches meet for the first time on Saturday, they've actually always been closer than you think.
Skipper's older brother, Kelly Skipper, former UCLA running backs and kick return coach (1998-2000) and offensive coordinator (2001-2002), and current Buffalo Bills running backs coach, is actually great friends with Rhule, who was a graduate assistant with the Bruins back then.
The Skipper-Rhule connection dates two decades back, and Tim is looking forward to meeting Rhule for the first time on Saturday
"I don't [know him], but I know he worked with my brother here," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "They connected that way. I have not met him, so I'm looking forward to that. Really good ball coach. I like what he does watching his programs from afar and just excited to finally meet him since he knows my brother and my brother talks so highly about him."
Matt Rhule Reflects on UCLA Tenure
Rhule reflected on his time in Westwood earlier this week as well.
"I was a GA at UCLA,” Rhule said. “It was one of the best times. Julie and I had — no kids, no money, we were so poor we couldn’t even afford to get the pilot light turned on in our house. I had a little motor scooter because you could park for free on campus. Julie was the breadwinner, and it was just her and I.
"I finished my master’s degree at UCLA and met some amazing people. I even got to meet John Wooden and just sit there and talk with him. For me, going back to UCLA and going back to the Rose Bowl, it’ll be awesome.”
Saturday's matchup in Pasadena has some major implications at hand. Nebraska is trying to bounce back from a loss against USC where it lost starting quarterback Dylan Raiola to a season-ending injury.
UCLA is coming off a bye week that was preceded by a brutal 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana. The Bruins are two losses away from coming short of a 0-4 turnaround and losing bowl eligibility with No. 1 Ohio State, No. 20 USC and No. 24 Washington still on the schedule.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. PT on Saturday, televised nationally on FOX.
