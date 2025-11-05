All Bruins

Tim Skipper's Surprising UCLA Connection to Nebraska's Matt Rhule

The opposing coaches have never met, but their are bonded through UCLA by the Skipper family tree of coaching.

Connor Moreno

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks onto the field before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks onto the field before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Before UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper turned Westwood around for three weeks; before Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was deemed one of the best rebuilders in college football; before the two coaches meet for the first time on Saturday, they've actually always been closer than you think.

Skipper's older brother, Kelly Skipper, former UCLA running backs and kick return coach (1998-2000) and offensive coordinator (2001-2002), and current Buffalo Bills running backs coach, is actually great friends with Rhule, who was a graduate assistant with the Bruins back then.

Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running backs coach Kelly Skipper walks the field before a pre-season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Skipper-Rhule connection dates two decades back, and Tim is looking forward to meeting Rhule for the first time on Saturday

"I don't [know him], but I know he worked with my brother here," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "They connected that way. I have not met him, so I'm looking forward to that. Really good ball coach. I like what he does watching his programs from afar and just excited to finally meet him since he knows my brother and my brother talks so highly about him."

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Rhule Reflects on UCLA Tenure

Rhule reflected on his time in Westwood earlier this week as well.

"I was a GA at UCLA,” Rhule said. “It was one of the best times. Julie and I had — no kids, no money, we were so poor we couldn’t even afford to get the pilot light turned on in our house. I had a little motor scooter because you could park for free on campus. Julie was the breadwinner, and it was just her and I.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"I finished my master’s degree at UCLA and met some amazing people. I even got to meet John Wooden and just sit there and talk with him. For me, going back to UCLA and going back to the Rose Bowl, it’ll be awesome.”

Saturday's matchup in Pasadena has some major implications at hand. Nebraska is trying to bounce back from a loss against USC where it lost starting quarterback Dylan Raiola to a season-ending injury.

UCLA is coming off a bye week that was preceded by a brutal 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana. The Bruins are two losses away from coming short of a 0-4 turnaround and losing bowl eligibility with No. 1 Ohio State, No. 20 USC and No. 24 Washington still on the schedule.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. PT on Saturday, televised nationally on FOX.

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.