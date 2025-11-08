Three Key Offensive Players for UCLA vs Nebraska
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) had two weeks to let their 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana marinate with a bye week ahead of their Week 11 clash with the shorthanded Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten).
The Huskers will be without starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, who suffered a season-ending broken fibula in their loss to USC last week. Still, Nebraska presents a unique challenge for a UCLA staff that had been game planning for Raiola all week and must shift to true freshman starter TJ Lateef.
However, Nebraska is firing on all cylinders on the other side of the ball. The Huskers defense is the 40th-ranked defense in the nation, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. UCLA's offense has been falling, but let's break down who needs to step up on Saturday.
1. Nico Iamaleava, QB
It's officially crunch time for Bruins redshirt sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He's coming off one of the worst games of his young college football career and UCLA needs a win desperately.
Iamaleava threw two interceptions and just 113 yards on 13-of-27 passing against No. 2 Indiana last week. You can blame the hobbled offensive line -- which was without left guard Eugene Brooks -- you can blame the faltering play calling which reached peaks for two weeks against Penn State and Michigan State, but at the end of the day Iamaleava needs to step up.
Nebraska's defense presents strong edge pressure on the pass rush, but the Bruins focused on getting the offensive line right for the Huskers.
It's Nico's turn to step up again.
2. Anthony Woods, RB
Anthony Woods was a revelation out of the backfield during UCLA's 0-4 start. Despite the lackluster team outing week after week, it was Woods who always came in with a spark off the sidelines.
The redshirt junior missed the Indiana game with an injury he suffered against Maryland (Woods had one carry against the Terps), but he is back and healthy and the Bruins desperately need to find their run game again.
The main theme in UCLA's last two dreadful offensive outings has been the lack of establishing a solid run game. And the damage trickles down to all parts of the game.
Woods returning provides an instant boost to UCLA's backfield.
3. Eugene Brooks, LG
Speaking of key players returning to the offense, left guard Eugene Brooks is back on the offensive line after missing the Indiana game.
Tim Skipper isn't one to harp on excuses, but Brooks' sudden scratch against the Hoosiers really threw a wrench into the Bruins' offensive gameplan.
His absence was felt. Iamaleava was constantly getting pressure and UCLA struggled to get anything on the ground beyond the line of scrimmage.
With the Bruins' offensive line anchor back in the fold, we may be seeing the UCLA offense that sparked this season turnaround.
