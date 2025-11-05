Inside Skipper's Scouting Report on Nebraska's Defense
Saturday's Rose Bowl clash between the UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) looks very different than it did at the front end of the Bruins' bye week.
The Bruins are two losses away from coming short of a miraculous 0-4 turnaround and losing bowl eligibility with No. 1 Ohio State, No. 20 USC and No. 24 Washington still on the schedule. Nebraska is already bowl eligible, but lost starting quarterback Dylan Raiola for the rest of the season.
Now both teams are going into Saturday with increased stakes, and UCLA still has one thing it needs to address after dropping 56-6 to No. 2 Indiana last week -- the weekly faltering of its offense.
The Jerry Neuheisel honeymoon phase may be wearing off as, after scoring 42 and 38 points on Penn State and Michigan State, the Bruins offense has scored only 20 and six points against Maryland and the Hoosiers.
During Monday's media availability, Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper laid out his scouting report of Nebraska's defense.
Skipper Breaks Down Nebraska Defensive Scouting Report
- "So, they use multiple fronts and they have a lot of hybrid players that could play outside backer, they could be outside rushers," Skipper said. "They're going to create a lot of havoc that way with the people that they use. They create a lot of turnovers. They're very good on third down. They don't give up bug plays in the passing game.
- "They're really good at keeping people in front of them. So, we're going to have to do what we always do. We're going to have to do what we always do. We're going to have to win in the trenches. We're going to try to win the time of possession battle, control the ball and then take what they give us."
Much of the lack of offensive production has to do with the Bruins missing running back Anthony Woods and offensive lineman Eugene Brooks, whose absences were felt against Indiana. Skipper updated the status of the team's health as well.
- "Really good bye week," Skipper said. "It hit at the right time. As you're seeing around the country. Whether it's college or the pros, a lot of people are getting hurt right now. It's just how football goes. The season gets long and that body starts wearing down.
- "Knock on wood and lucky for us, we're relatively healthy. We practiced yesterday, everybody was there. Everybody was ready to roll. So I feel good about where we are as far as health goes."
