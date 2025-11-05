All Bruins

Inside Skipper's Scouting Report on Nebraska's Defense

UCLA has another tough task ahead of them on the offensive side of the ball, lining up against a gritty Nebraska defense.

Connor Moreno

Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; UCLA Bruins running back T.J. Harden (25) dives forward against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Isaac Gifford (2) and linebacker John Bullock (5) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; UCLA Bruins running back T.J. Harden (25) dives forward against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Isaac Gifford (2) and linebacker John Bullock (5) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Saturday's Rose Bowl clash between the UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) looks very different than it did at the front end of the Bruins' bye week.

The Bruins are two losses away from coming short of a miraculous 0-4 turnaround and losing bowl eligibility with No. 1 Ohio State, No. 20 USC and No. 24 Washington still on the schedule. Nebraska is already bowl eligible, but lost starting quarterback Dylan Raiola for the rest of the season.

Now both teams are going into Saturday with increased stakes, and UCLA still has one thing it needs to address after dropping 56-6 to No. 2 Indiana last week -- the weekly faltering of its offense.

Indiana's Louis Moore (7), Devan Boykin (12), and Jamari Sharpe (22) celebrate Boykin's interception during the Indiana versus UCLA football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jerry Neuheisel honeymoon phase may be wearing off as, after scoring 42 and 38 points on Penn State and Michigan State, the Bruins offense has scored only 20 and six points against Maryland and the Hoosiers.

During Monday's media availability, Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper laid out his scouting report of Nebraska's defense.

Skipper Breaks Down Nebraska Defensive Scouting Report

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Derek Wacker (42) celebrates after a tackle against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
  • "So, they use multiple fronts and they have a lot of hybrid players that could play outside backer, they could be outside rushers," Skipper said. "They're going to create a lot of havoc that way with the people that they use. They create a lot of turnovers. They're very good on third down. They don't give up bug plays in the passing game.
Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; A pylon with the Big Ten Conference and the UCLA Bruins logos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • "They're really good at keeping people in front of them. So, we're going to have to do what we always do. We're going to have to do what we always do. We're going to have to win in the trenches. We're going to try to win the time of possession battle, control the ball and then take what they give us."

Much of the lack of offensive production has to do with the Bruins missing running back Anthony Woods and offensive lineman Eugene Brooks, whose absences were felt against Indiana. Skipper updated the status of the team's health as well.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Amare Campbell (24) tackles during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
  • "Really good bye week," Skipper said. "It hit at the right time. As you're seeing around the country. Whether it's college or the pros, a lot of people are getting hurt right now. It's just how football goes. The season gets long and that body starts wearing down.
  • "Knock on wood and lucky for us, we're relatively healthy. We practiced yesterday, everybody was there. Everybody was ready to roll. So I feel good about where we are as far as health goes."

