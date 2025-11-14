UCLA Opponent Statistical Breakdown: Ohio State Buckeyes
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) are set to take on their biggest test of the season -- a road matchup with the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes -- on the heels of losing two consecutive games for the first time under Tim Skipper.
The Bruins' unspoken goal of completing a 0-4 turnaround to gaining bowl eligibility is all but impossible now that they are tasked with Ohio State, No. 17 USC and the Washington Huskies to end the season, but that doesn't mean they'll stop competing.
Before we get into our weekly previews, let's take a look at Ohio State statistically, including some key statistical leaders.
Team Statistics
Scoring
Through nine games this season, Ohio State is averaging 36.3 points per game, scoring 327 points on 42 total touchdowns.
Offense
The Buckeyes have 210 total first downs on the season (80 rushing, 122 passing and 8 by penalty). They are 54-for-96 (56.25%) on 3rd down and 7-for-10 (70.00%) on 4th down.
Through the air, they have completed 210 of 261 passing attempts for 2,577 yards, good for 9.9 yards per pass and 286.3 yards per game. Ohio State has thrown 25 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions.
From the ground, Ohio State has 1,396 rushing yards on 307 rushing attempts, good for 4.5 yards per rush and 155.1 rushing yards per game. The Buckeyes' backs have run into the end zone 16 times this season.
Overall, Ohio State is averaging 441.4 offensive yards per game.
Player Statistics
QB, Julian Sayin:
Sayin is staking his claim as this season's Heisman winner. He has thrown for 2,491 yards, 24 touchdowns and four interceptions on a 80.9% completion percentage (203-of-251). Sayin's been sacked five times and holds a season quarterback rating of 192.6.
RB, Bo Jackson:
Jackson is Ohio State's leading rusher statistically. He's rushed for 613 yards on 95 carries for two touchdowns. Although Jackson is leading in yards and carries, CJ Donaldson leads the Buckeyes with nine rushing touchdowns this year.
WR, Jeremiah Smith:
Smith leads the way as the Buckeyes' leading receiver. He has 862 yards on 65 receptions, good for an average of 13.3 yards per reception. He's caught 10 touchdowns and has a season-long reception of 87 yards.
Ohio State Defense:
The Buckeyes are loaded with statistically impactful defenders. Linebacker Arvell Reese has 55 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. Caleb Downs has two interceptions. Defensive end Caden Curry has 38 tackles and 7.0 sacks on the season.
Needless to say, UCLA's offense will have its hands full all game.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.