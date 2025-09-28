Bright Spots Emerge in Bruins’ Frustrating Loss to Northwestern
Tim Skipper's debut ended in a loss against Northwestern this Saturday. The Bruins lost 17-14 after a very slow first half. However, there are definitely some positives to be discussed. This marks the first time in team history since 2018 to start 0-4 in a season.
While the Bruins did keep this game close, it shows that DeShaun Foster can't take all the blame for the team's 0-3 start when he was the coach. However, this game highlights the team's problems from top to bottom; significant changes are needed next year.
It might seem impossible for the Bruins to turn the season around; however, if they can address some issues and build on their highs, there may be a glimmer of hope for the Bruins.
What went right?
The game was very low-scoring, which was exactly what we wanted to see. The defense's efforts allowed the offense to stay in the game, keeping it close until the final whistle. While UCLA didn't generate any turnovers, they are not entirely responsible for the loss.
The biggest highlight for the defense was the second-half adjustment. In the second half, they held Northwestern scoreless. This is a lot better than the game versus New Mexico, where the defense imploded and gave up 21 points.
A lot still needs to improve for the Bruins' defense. For instance, they still struggled against the run, and Northwestern's quarterback, Preston Stone, had no problem finding star receiver Cam Wilde, who was able to scorch the Bruins this game with 98 yards and a touchdown. If they want to start achieving success, they need to straighten out these kinks.
Nico Iamaleava has gotten plenty of criticism to start the season for the Bruins. Following his controversial move from Tennessee to UCLA, the pressure is at an all-time high. Iamaleava hasn't quite lived up to the expectations, but there were definitely some improvements in this game.
For starters, Iamaleava was able to make things happen on the ground. During the game, he rushed for 65 yards. His ability to create these runs is something UCLA needs right now. The backfield for the Bruins has struggled to get anything going, which has not helped Iamaleava.
On top of having a strong game on the ground, Iamaleava had his best game passing all year. He had a season-high 138.6 passer rating, as well as a 70% completion rate. He had six incompletions all game, and didn't throw his weekly interception that Bruins fans have gotten used to.
Many questions still remain for the Bruins. The run game needs to be addressed, as well as figuring out how to stop the run defensively. Looking ahead the Bruins don't have many winnable games left, especially with how the team is performing.
Up next for the Bruins is No.3 Penn State, a team that doesn't mess around with inferior opponents. If the Bruins want to have any chance, they need to build off of what went right against Northwestern.
