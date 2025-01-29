UCLA OL Coach Kwan Hits the Road, Making Home Visits in Florida
The state of Florida is home to some of the best high school football in the country. The programs in the Sunshine State have historically been run with the same vision and intensity as the collegiate programs trying the recruit those kids.
Football has a cultural tie to the people of Florida, leading to such high production of FBS-level talent. Recently hired Offensive Line Coach Andy Kwan returned to the south in an attempt to pluck talent from his old stomping grounds, hoping to allure them with dreams out west.
Kwon was the offensive line coach at Arkansas State University before being hired by DeShaun Foster, so the territory is familiar with him and with more resources, the Bruins are able to go after some of the players on Kwon's wish list.
Kwon recently performed a home visit with Micah Champion Smith in Florida. Smith is a 6-'6, 315-pound offensive lineman who is a member of the class of 2026. Smith also plays defensive tackle and for good reason. The young man is a mauler on the offensive line and has caught the attention of multiple programs throughout the country.
Kwon has multiple connections within the region, giving him access to players like Smith. Kwon played at Georgia Southern, and he has a master's degree from the University of Alabama, a degree he earned as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban.
At Arkansas State, Kwon worked his magic, turning the program into a rushing machine. His line was crucial in achieving Arkansas State's first winning season since 2019. The Red Wolves capped off their season with a win in the 68 Ventures Bowl, located in Mobile, Alabama.
At the same stadium where Arkansas State won the 68 Ventures Bowl, the Senior Bowl is taking place and one of Kwon's former players is rapidly turning heads. Whatever Jacob Bayer does over these next few days will directly reflect Kwon and could become his best recruiting tool.
Kwon's work in the South may not prove fruitful this go around but come next year, if the Bruins can put a winning product on the field, the work Kwon has put in today may pay dividends tomorrow as UCLA may be on the verge of securing another recruiting territory.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.