Bruins Offer 2026 Four-Star Shooting Guard
The UCLA Bruins have begun their heavy recruitment this summer and recently extended an offer to 2026 four-star shooting guard Austin Goosby, native of Melissa, Texas. One of the top ranked players in the Lone Star state, the Bruins will need to make a strong push to acquire a player of his caliber.
Goosby is the No. 2 overall recruit in the state, the No. 3 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 47 overall prospect in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. At 6-5, 190 pounds, Goosby has a wide frame with length to shoot from deep and score inside as well.
The four-star shooter has gained 11 total offers so far, with the Texas Longhorns being the frontrunner for his commitment. The Bruins will also compete alongside schools such as BYU, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas A&M, and several others. Many of the top programs want Goosby bad.
With how poorly the Bruins were this past season at scoring the basketball, it would be a major step up if they were able to grab a guy like Goosby and the efficient shooting that he has proven.
Goosby took home the Most Valuable Player award in the NIke EYBL 17U All-Circuit, averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. He has a strong stroke and has a knack for cutting to the basket and receiving lobs and other dime passes to put him in position to score with ease.
We'll see if head coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins staff can welcome Goosby to campus sooner rather than later, since his commitment decision is quickly approaching. This is a prospect that the Bruins do not want to lose out on as they plan for the future instead of patching the team with annual transfers.
Goosby is the third prospect that the Bruins have offered this week. They recently extended an offer to 2026 four-star forward Anthony Felesi out of Utah, as well as 2027 four-star point guard Anderson Diaz. The future is looking extremely bright for this program if they land any of these top recruits.
Make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another UCAL Bruins breaking news story again. Stories posted daily regarding all of your favorite Bruins teams and up-to-date breaking news.
Please give us know your thoughts on Goosby's probability of becoming a Bruin and the rest of UCLA's recruiting classes when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE