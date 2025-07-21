Where UCLA's 2026 Class Ranks After Week 3 of July
UCLA wasn't necessarily able to take its June recruiting momentum, where it landed 15 of its 23 total recruits, into July. But in the second week of July, the Bruins were able to land a pair of Massachusetts teammates to bolster an already historicaly good class.
The third week of July, though, only included one recruiting battle, three-star Oakland corner Rahsjon Duncan, which the Bruins lost to Washington.
After landing Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy defensive linemen, Carter Gooden (four-star) and Marcus Almada (three-star) during the second week of, UCLA's 2026 recruiting class moved up from 22nd to 20th on247Sports' national recruiting team rankings.
A week later, not much changed; UCLA now ranks 21st in the nation behind BYU and ahead of Illinois.
The Bruins werethought to be a close secondfor the high-three-star all the way until the end, when 247Sports gave the Huskies seven Crystal Ball Predictions to land Duncan. This is yet another recruiting battle UCLA lost to Washington.
Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated Duncan in June. Here's what he had to say about what Washington is getting in the defensive back:
"Duncan is on the short list when talking about the most physical defensive backs out West. He’s a pure corner but hits like a safety and with his frame and play style, we could easily see him grow in to the position. Shows excellent cover instincts and hits like a truck in run support. His versatility is definitely a strength and not only is he capable of playing anywhere in the secondary, he’s skilled enough at receiver to play at the Power 4 level on offense as well. An explosive athlete who shows both initial quickness and the top end speed to sprint past a secondary. A two time Oakland Section Champion in the 100m and 200m and his speed definitely shows up on the football field. When you look at his frame and length, along with his physicality and ball skills, Duncan has one of the highest ceilings of any defensive back prospect in the region."
