Bruins Extend Offer To 2026 Four-Star Edge Rusher
The UCLA Bruins have been handing out more offers now that their Big Ten schedule is over and are eliminated from bowl eligibility with their loss to USC last weekend. The next offer was extended to 2026 four-star edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa from Burien, Washington.
The prospect announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Colman-Brusa is currently a junior at Kennedy Catholic High School and is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state of Washington and the No. 12-ranked edge rusher in the entire nation. He has received national recognition from many of the country's top programs.
The four-star has received 16 offers from schools such as Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and the Bruins are the latest to join the conversation.
National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins from 247Sports evaluated Williams' projections with one more year of high school before he has to make an official decision on where he will play collegiate ball. Biggins gave some insight into what makes him one of the best in his state.
"[Colman-Brusa] Has a chance to be the top overall player in the NW region for the ’26 class," Biggins wrote. "Very productive sophomore season with 75 tackles, 19 for loss and 14 sacks. Wrestling background and finished 5th in the state at 215 pound weight division. Tape pops and he shows natural pass rush ability. Can play edge and inside and wins with quickness at the line- either with a blow by off the edge or little outside-in move. Super strong hands, can rag doll opposing linemen, changes direction and has some flexibility to him. He’s not just a straight line guy but shows balance and power and closes really well on the football. Naturally strong kid with a crazy motor. High major Power 4 prospect and NFL upside to him."
Biggins and two others are predicting that Colman-Brusa will commit to the Washington Huskies due to the fact that it would be an easy in-state transition. Although, Los Angeles is not extremely far from home and could be a good fit in Southern California.
If Colman-Brusa were to commit to the Bruins, they would be receiving one of the top athletes in the country and in a few short years, would turn into one of the best pass rushers in not only the Big Ten, but all of college football.
