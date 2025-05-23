Bruins Jump in Class of 2026 Rankings
UCLA football has completely shifted the outlook on its recruiting of the class of 2026.
In less than a week, the Bruins landed four commits from the class, doubling their previous total. Up until last week, they hadn't earned a commitment in the calendar year.
The surge started with three-star linebacker Matthew Muasau, younger brother of former Bruin linebacker Darius Muasau.
Less than a day later, UCLA landed three-star defensive lineman Anthony "Poppa" Jones.
It then earned the commitment of another three-star defensive lineman in Yahya Gaad just two days later.
And finally, the most significant one of them all, UCLA would land four-star tight end Camden Jensen, one of the top class of 2026 recruits in Colorado.
The Bruins have been on a roll and, as a result, are now ranked 34th in 247Sports' class of 2026 team rankings. Their bitter rival, USC, remains No. 1, but UCLA now ranks 11th among Big Ten teams, with more high-profile commits surely still to come.
Official visit season has only just begun, and the Bruins have a bunch still set to go.
UCLA's first four class of 2026 commits were all wide receivers, and they hadn't yet landed any on the defensive side of the ball. Now it is up to three.
What the Bruins are lacking is a five-star, and while they're hard to come by, landing one would put them in the same conversation as some of their higher-ranked Big Ten foes when it comes to recruiting.
Even USC hasn't landed one this cycle but has managed to earn commitments from 17 four-stars. If it weren't for the Trojans, UCLA would likely be much higher in the rankings. But USC is dominating the battle of Los Angeles on the recruiting front and was very active in the winter when UCLA couldn't land a commit to save its life.
But things are coming around for the Bruins, and if these past seven days have been any indication of what's to come for them, UCLA will once again find itself being a prominent threat on the recruiting trail under DeShaun Foster's reign.
