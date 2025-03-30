UCLA Making Strong Push for 3-Star Edge Rusher
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster and his staff have been working on this 2026 recruiting class this spring and have been scheduling visits at a high rate.
One of the prospects that has started to set himself apart is 2026 edge rusher David Schwerzel. A three-star prospect, Schwerzel is a high ceiling player who has been incredibly productive in high school.
Brandon Huffman of 247Sports said the following in a scouting report about Schwerzel.
"Schwerzel is one of the top prospects in the state in his class and just narrowly missed the Top 100 for the 2026 class. But he's all but a lock for the Top247 in the spring and with his size, quickness and strength, he'll easily be among the most heavily recruited players in the region in his class.
"Schwerzel has a basketball background and kind of reminds us of former Eastside Catholic and current Ohio State star J.T. Tuimoloau in his body being more geared for football but having some basketball skill. Schwerzel plays with his hand on the ground and can line up as an end or as a three-tech and if he needed to, he can drop in to coverage and cover a tight end or a back, using his size and athleticism to run.
"But his future will be in getting to the quarterback and he shows some natural moves and a quick first step that allows him to get around his blockers with relative ease."
UCLA has been doing all that they can to set a culture that attracts the right kinds of players to Westwood. Schwerzel spoke to UCLA Bruins On SI back in February about that culture and what he sees out of the program.
“I see a culture that just knows how to work and a culture that’s built around family and love," Schwerzel said, "and it’s really just about -- with him being a Bruin himself, with him going there, I feel like it’s just about loyalty and commitment, and they want guys who are ready to work and guys who are going to come in early and make an impact right away.”
He also talked about what he is looking for at the next level and what he wants to get out of the program he chooses.
“I’d say, it’s really the culture, and it’s really just life after football," he said. "Those are the main things that I want when I’m choosing a school and just being able to get my degree and just focusing on a culture that fits me and a place that I’m just going to come in and make an immediate impact in and just make the team the best they can be and to just become a better player and be developed as well, just being able to get developed to the best player I can be and ultimately get to the NFL, my goal of playing in the National Football League one day.”
UCLA will host Schwerzel on June 14 for his official visit to campus.
