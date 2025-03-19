Bruins to Host 2027 WR on Visit
Clevland, Ohio class of 2027 wide receiver Deanthony Crittenden is an up-and-coming athlete boasting plenty of traits that make him such a highly sought-after prospect. He announced on social media he will be making a trip to Westwood on Thursday.
Crittenden is a 5-foot-10 wide receiver who possesses game-breaking speed. He can play outside of the hashes, running detailed routes and stretching the field vertically, or play out of the slot in the screen and RPO game. However, if you can get the ball in his hands, you do it. He is just that kind of athlete.
That goes for special teams as well, as Crittenden is an experienced returner who can exploit the smallest crease in the coverage team and make it an explosive day. This extra bit of versatility is undoubtedly another major selling point for the next level. Special teams still plays a vital role in every program.
Crittenden has seen his stock rise a ton recently. He has gained offers from fellow Big Ten teams Michigan State and Purdue and holds an offer from Pitt as well. While UCLA hasn't extended an offer quite yet, don't rule it out if there is mutual interest from both sides after the unofficial visit on Thursday.
Head coach Deshaun Foster has the Bruins in on some of the most explosive athletes in the country in both the 2026 and 2027 classes, tipping his hand on just what kind of offense UCLA will be looking to put on the field. With 2026 commits like Jaron and Kennan Pula, Kenneth Moore III and Jonah Smith, UCLA is stockpiling weapons.
As spring ball gets into full swing, we will be watching for who the Bruins bring in for a visit and who leaves with an offer. It will tell a lot of the story about how this 2026 takes shape, along with future classes. Visits from players like Crittenden will be critical in building relationships into the future classes.
The 2027 class is extremely deep at the receiver position, so it will also be interesting to see who stands out above the rest and draws real interest from the Bruins.
