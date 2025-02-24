Bruins Make Top Six for SoCal Class of 2026 CB
UCLA made the cut for a class of 2026 prospect's final schools yet again.
On Sunday, cornerback Derrick Johnson II of Murrieta Valley High School revealed his final six schools on social media.
They were UCLA, Cal, Utah, Oklahoma TCU and Kansas.
Johnson is rated a three-star by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 41 cornerback in his class and the No. 51 class of 2026 prospect in California.
UCLA offered Johnson back in December. He visited Westwood for the Bruins' game against Minnesota on Oct. 12.
Johnson is being recruited by UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin, who re-joined the staff this offseason. He had previously held the same role for UCLA from 2012 to 2017 before having stints with Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Michigan State.
Johnson, who stands at 6-2, 170 pounds, helped lead Murrieta Valley to the CIF-SS Division II State Finals this past season, where it fell to Newbury Park, which was led by UCLA signee Shane Rosenthal and Bruins target Brady Smigiel.
On the year, Johnson totaled 46 tackles, seven for loss, five pass breakups, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. On offense, where he plays wide receiver, Johnson posted 301 yards and five touchdowns on 17 catches.
Johnson is the son of former NFL player Derrick Johnson Sr., who was a star defensive back for Washington. He was named to the All-Pac-10 Second Team for his senior season, a campaign in which he recorded six interceptions, including a pick-six, and led the conference with 557 yards returned off of kickoffs. He averaged 24.2 yards returned per kickoff, which was also a conference-best.
Johnson Sr. was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He made five starts in 14 appearances in his rookie season, recording 40 tackles, a sack and a fumble returned for a touchdown. Johnson Sr. would only play one more season in the league after that.
With it being his father's alma mater, Washington could have the upper hand in Johnson Jr.'s recruiting, but UCLA's proximity to home for the prospect could hold great value as well.
