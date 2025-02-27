Bruins Hope to Flip 2026 Four-Star ATH with Extended Offer
The UCLA Bruins are taking on quite the challenge as they seek to flip the commitment of 2026-four star athlete Jakob Weatherspoon with an offer that was extended this week.
He announced the offer on social media on Tuesday:
The current Ohio State Buckeye commit is still entertaining other offers which is a good sign for the Bruins' chances.
The high school junior hails from Avon, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland. It is no surprise that he has garnered a mass amount of interest from the Buckeyes. They are known to heavily recruit within their own state for the best prospects in the country.
Weatherspoon is one of the more coveted players as a four-star, ranked as the ninth-best recruit in the state of Ohio while also being ranked 14th in the country at his position by 247Sports. He is listed as an athlete (ATH), but is primarily focused on playing as a defensive back.
Since committing to the Buckeyes in early January, Weatherspoon has gained offers from the Bruins, Maryland, and North Carolina. He has 20 total offers, 16 of which come from Power Four schools.
Coming off a College Football National Championship, it would be hard for any other program to compete for Weatherspoon's commitment. Not to mention, the Buckeyes just hired former NFL head coach and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Patricia as their defensive coordinator.
Regardless of the glitz and glam of Ohio State, the Bruins still have a strong recruiting track record and have flipped commitments of standout prospects in the recent past. Weatherspoon may have to grind for snaps in Columbus but would likely play right away if he chose to play at the Rose Bowl.
It may not be likely, but UCLA will never shy away from a recruiting battle. Weatherspoon also has one more year of high school football to consider his options and potentially make a chance to the West Coast. He is a Midwest guy, but there is always a sense of allure about playing in Los Angeles, Calif.
The Bruins possess one of the staple universities in the country with incredible location, coaching and facilities. Weatherspoon will either shake up the college football world with a commitment flip or stay steady with the Buckeyes.
