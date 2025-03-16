EXCLUSIVE: 2026 LB From Texas Talks Recent UCLA Visit
Joseph Credit, a three-star linebacker, per Rivals, has been a long-time want for the Bruins, and they are edging closer. He spoke to UCLA Bruins On SI about his recent visit to Westwood, his relationship with the coaching staff and more.
The relationship between Credit and the Bruins began a while ago and has continued to prosper recently.
"My relationship started with the love that Coach Scott White gave me," Credit said. "He constantly gave me love during the season, and he eventually ended up offering me, so the love has always been there."
A common sentiment with UCLA recruits seems to be that this staff is extremely active and communicative constantly.
When asked about what interests him, Credit pointed right to that love he received from the staff.
"The connections and people in California makes me interested in UCLA," he said. "The coaches and facilities are big parts of what I really like about UCLA."
A genuine relationship and connection is definitely going a long way with the talented defender.
Credit will be back for an official visit on May 9 and will have another opportunity to make a big push. Coach DeShaun Foster, Coach White and the rest of the staff have made great use of their resources on the recruiting trail and will undoubtedly pull out all of the stops for Credit when he comes to campus.
The scheme fit and culture are major boxes that must be checked, Credit said.
"I think how a coach can use my talents and build upon them is really important to me," he said. "I also really want to go somewhere where the standards and family bond is strong."
As the Bruins continue to work on their culture, this will become more and more appealing to prospective athletes. Furthermore, if UCLA can land a couple of recruits who seek the great culture and family atmosphere, it will give more credibility to this coaching staff with other recruits along the way.
The more they're able to prove their culture and ability to utilize their talents wisely, the more the Bruins will bolster their status on the road.
