Class of 2026 Linebacker From Texas Announces Official Visit to UCLA
Another UCLA target is set to visit the program this spring.
Class of 2026 linebacker Joseph Credit announced on social media on Wednesday that he will visit the Bruins from May 9-11.
Credit has UCLA in his top eight. The other finalists are Texas A&M, Baylor, Houston, Arizona State, TCU, Kansas and SMU.
UCLA offered Credit earlier this month when he talked to Bruins linebackers coach Scott White.
The Pearland High School (Texas) star is rated a three-star by On3 and Rivals. Rivals has him ranked the No. 45 linebacker in his class, while On3 has him ranked 66.
Credit recorded 78 tackles, 10 for loss, 19 quarterback pressures, five sacks, one pass breakup and one pass defensed this past season.
High School on SI named the prospect to its All-Southeast Texas High School Football Second Team.
Building up the linebacker room will be crucial for UCLA as the program moves forward under DeShaun Foster, as the Bruins lost two stars in Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano.
In general, the impressions UCLA makes during its official visits this spring and summer will be crucial in its recruiting of the class of 2026, which has over a handful of prospects that have included the Bruins in their list of top schools.
A potential haul of high-level 2026 prospects would bring DeShaun Foster's prediction to fruition.
"I got a late start on the '25 class, but the talent that we got and being able to flip guys, that's pretty exciting," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "It's just showing you what we could do once we really get in there. ... Recruiting is going to come. This is a great university. You got to want to come here. So, we just have to make it visible to guys and just let them know, like, coming around here, being around this program, and you will want to jump in."
UCLA has only landed four prospects from the class of 2026 so far, but based on the number of recruits who have shown interest as of late, that number has the potential to skyrocket.
