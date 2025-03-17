EXCLUSIVE: Local Three-Star Talks Change in Visit Date
Harbor City, California native Keytrin Harris of Narbonne High School has rescheduled his visit to UCLA from May 24 to June 13, Harris told UCLA Bruins On SI.
The UCLA staff has been making a late push in the class of 2026 three-star's recruitment and has made its mark on his process.
"All of the UCLA staff has been reaching out to me, knowing they offered late," Harris said.
The late attention isn't a dealbreaker by any means.
"They have been making a strong mark on my recruitment process," Harris said
The shuffle in visit dates isn't anything the Bruins should be concerned about.
"It was more of a matter of one school stepping up and another school fading away," Harris said.
UCLA seems to have stepped up in a big way and invested a ton of time into the star prospect.
The impact the UCLA staff has made on Harris cannot be overstated. It seems that the staff, from top to bottom, has been all in on him.
"UCLA has a lot of great players who have done it, but it's about the coaches who got them there," Harris said. "Defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe are two of the top coaches to do it."
The UCLA staff has clearly resonated with Harris and seems to be doing all of the right things. Getting Harris on campus to continue to sell its program is going to be tremendously helpful.
Harris will be visiting Arizona State on May 1, Cal on June 6, UCLA on June 13 and will wrap up with Arizona on June 20. May 30 remains an open date for Harris at this time.
UCLA has inserted itself right in the mix and has swung a ton of momentum in their direction. Will it be enough to land a commitment? Time will tell, but you have to love the chances more now than ever.
Harris told UCLA Bruins On SI that he will be committing at the end of June or early July.
Coach DeShaun Foster and his staff have swooped in and made their mark. Time will tell if it gets the big payoff.
