Bruins Offer, Seeking to Flip 2026 Three-Star LB
The UCLA Bruins have entered the race to land 2026 three-star linebacker Kymani Morales, a current commit to the UCF Knights, but are still surveying schools for next season. Morales announced his offer via X, formerly known as Twitter, and will take a long look at becoming a Bruin.
Morales is a Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native, coming off a monster sophomore season for American Heritage High School, winning the 2024 Florida 4A state championship. He posted 126 tackles, 46 of which were solo, adding 18 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.
Those tackle numbers are one that come close to what Bruins star linebacker and recent second round draft pick Carson Schwesinger put together last season for UCLA. If Morales is able to fill a role to the level in 2026, the Bruins will be one the best run-stopping teams in the country once again.
Morales is the 121st-ranked player in the state and 79th overall linebacker in the country for the 2026 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. In most other states, Morales would be a Top 100 player, but Florida just breeds elite collegiate talent.
Morales committed to UCF back in early March, not having taken a visit to campus at that point. He unofficial visited in late March and has the official set for the end of May. The Bruins are the only offer that he has received since making his prior commitment, hoping to flip the three-star defender.
With a high-profile university such as UCLA, with the traction that is quickly gaining around the program with several blockbuster transfer additions, Morales may have to think twice before signing his letter of intent to the Knights. A visit could be on the horizon to Westwood for Morales as well.
Another reason why Morales may choose UCLA is that there are a copious number of linebackers currently in the UCF program. They have 15 linebackers with three already committed, while the Bruins have just five and zero commits to this point. More playing time and more opportunities.
The Bruins have prided themselves on their defensive prowess over the years, and adding a skull-cracking linebacker like Morales would be a major help to reload from last year's linebacker trio that were all recently drafted.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking Bruins story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE