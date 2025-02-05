UCLA Offers One of Top Linebackers in Class of 2026
UCLA is looking to establish a foundation under DeShaun Foster, and that starts on the recruiting trail.
The Bruins have been very active in that department this offseason, going on visits and extending offers all over the country, to both highly touted and lesser-known recruits, as well as everywhere in between.
Recently, UCLA offered one of the top linebackers in the class of 2026.
Jordan Campbell, a four-star linebacker from Miami Carol City Senior High School in Miami Gardens, Florida, announced his offer from the Bruins on social media on Wednesday. He is currently committed to Miami (FL).
Campbell is ranked the No. 5 linebacker in his class, the No. 9 class of 2026 prospect in Florida and the No. 70 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He has also received offers from Indiana, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Florida, Louisville, Missouri and Nebraska, among others.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Campbell last June:
"Intriguing two-way player who projects as a linebacker in college. Has an athletic 6-2, 205 pound frame with a ton of length. Can play receiver as well and looked fluid and natural running routes, catching the football and making plays down the field. Has a track background with personal bests of 11.25-100, 22.96-200m as a freshman. Love the versatility on defense and will take snaps at linebacker, nickel and as an edge rusher. Physical kid who can run through blockers and make a play and shows the burst off the edge to get to the quarterback and run down plays from behind. Depending on how much size he puts on will likely determine his college position. Shows natural pass rushing skill and could grow in to an edge rusher/3/4 outside ‘backer or play as a more of an off-ball linebacker. Has a really nice upside to him and is easily among the top defensive players in the ’26 class and a high Power 4 prospect."
According to MaxPreps, Campbell recorded 70 tackles, 28.0 for loss, 6.0 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries last season.
It would probably take a lot to flip Campbell, but anything can happen when it comes to recruiting.