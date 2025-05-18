UCLA's 2026 Four-Star QB Prospect Sets Official Visit
The UCLA Bruins are furthering their recruitment of local 2026 four-star quarterback Oscar Rios out of Downey, California, scheduling a visit near the beginning of June. He is one the highest rated quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class, a strong potential addition for the Bruins.
Per Rivals recruiting analyst Matt Moreno, Rios is scheduling an official visit for Friday, June 6. Rios was formerly scheduled to visit the Utah Utes on that date but has flipped and will be visiting Westwood in a few short weeks.
Per Moreno, he is aiming to announce his commitment on June 25.
Rios is the No. 22 prospect in the state of California while also being ranked as the 12th overall quarterback in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. The Bruins offered Rios back in April and have quickly begun their pursuit of his commitment.
This is one of the top right-handed arms in the country and a rising star that the Bruins could mold into a top talent in the Big Ten. He has received 19 total offers, showing strong interest in six schools; Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Utah and UCLA. The Bruins offered him last month.
The four-star prospect has been on the varsity roster at Downey High School, putting up video game numbers in his junior season. In 10 games last season, Rios totaled 2,554 passing yards on a 60% completion rate with 22 passing touchdowns and six interceptions, per MaxPreps.
Rios is not just a passing quarterback, using his legs heavily in 2024. He carried the ball 108 times for 735 rushing yards and 11 scores. The Bruins have not had an active running quarterback since Dorian Thompson-Robinson, currently the backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.
With the Bruins hosting Rios later in the recruiting process, some recency bias may sway his decision to bring him to Westwood. If the visit goes well, the experience that he will have may be fresh in his mind and a driving factor in choosing the Bruins over many of the country's other top programs.
Follow along on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking Bruins story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE