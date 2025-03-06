UCLA Offers SoCal Class of 2026 OT, NFL Legacy
It's always nice to land a prospect who comes from a family with an NFL background.
UCLA football is looking to do so with a Southern California class of 2026 offensive lineman, Quinn Buckey, who announced on social media on Wednesday that he has received an offer from the Bruins.
Buckey, who plays for Liberty High School in Bakersfield, is rated a three-star by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 64 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 81 class of 2026 prospect in California.
Buckey is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Jeff Buckey and younger brother of stanford defensive end Zach Buckey.
Zach is a fifth-year senior who comes off a 2024 campaign in which he started one game in 11 appearances. He totaled 11 tackles, six for loss, 3.0 sacks and a pass defensed.
Jeff also played at Stanford and was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 1996 NFL Draft. He played 38 games with Miami, including 12 starts in his second season.
Jeff would spend his fourth and final NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. He then played for the XFL's San Francisco Demons in 2001.
Quinn has also received offers from Stanford, Oklahoma State, Boise State, Michigan State, Washington State, Vanderbilt, UNLV, Cal, Arizona and Boston College, among others.
His main UCLA recruiter is offensive line coach Andy Kwon, who joined the staff this offseason after spending the last three seasons as Arkansas State's offensive line coach and one season as tight ends coach.
Kwon was a standout center at Georgia Southern, where he was a two-time All-Sun Belt honoree.
"Coach Kwon is an up-and-coming young coach who has already shown an ability to effectively teach while relating to his players," said Bruins coach DeShaun Foster in UCLA's release that announced its hiring of Kwon in December.
"As a former center, he knows the ins and outs of the line and I know he can't wait to put in work with our guys."
247Sports has UCLA, Stanford, Cal and Oklahoma State listed as "warm" for Quinn.
