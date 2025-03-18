Who Are the Top Remaining California Natives Left for UCLA?
The UCLA coaching staff has been hard at work as spring ball looms, trying to build out its 2026 recruiting class and plan for the future. The talent pool is as deep as always in the state of California, and UCLA will be working hard to keep prospects from escaping the state or going to in-state rivals.
There are a number of intriguing prospects that UCLA is currently in on from the state of California. But who are some of the best ones still left up on the board?
Tommy Tofi, OL, Archbishop Riordan
Tommy Tofi is a 6-foot-6 behemoth that is incredibly sought after. The Bruins recently made his top eight schools.
Tofi has set up a visit to campus on May 8, along with his visits to Cal, Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee this spring. He is an aggressive blocker who is extremely versatile, being proficient both in the run and passing games.
Brian Bonner, RB, Valencia
Brian Bonner is an athletic running back who can get the job done both between the tackles and out on the edge with speed. As his recruitment currently sets, he is down to his top eight schools, and it appears the Big Ten appeals to the star ball carrier.
Aside from UCLA, Bonner is also considering Big Ten foes Michigan, Penn State, Washington, Nebraska, Oregon and USC, setting up an interesting process until his decision is made.
Brady Smigiel, QB, Newbury Park
Former Florida State commit Brady Smigiel just announced his final four teams, and the UCLA Bruins find themselves in the thick of it, along with South Carolina and Big Ten foes Washington and Michigan. Smiegel is a 6-foot-5 gunslinger who can spread the ball all over the field.
UCLA 2025 signee Shane Rosenthal was Smigiel's top receiver at Newbury Park, so there's a major connection there.
There's no throw he can't make, and he would be a monumental score for the DeShaun Foster era.
While there's no telling how many of these prospects UCLA is able to land, the fact that it is in on these players this late in their processes says a ton about what they think of the Bruins and the coaching staff in place.
