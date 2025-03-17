Bruins Offer High-Ceiling 2026 Prospect
On Friday, Fairview High School (Colorado) wide receiver and defensive back Toray Davis announced on social media he had received an offer from UCLA.
Toray Davis is currently rated as a three-star wideout per Rivals and 247Sports, though it seems that he has an incredibly high ceiling in the defensive secondary. His highlights are a great display of his versatility and uncapped potential on both sides of the ball.
On defense, Davis has a knack for playing in man coverage and undercutting routes for interceptions and pass breakups. He has the physicality to come up and make stops in the run game and be a force player over the middle. Secondary coach Demetrice Martin could have a field day with his versatility and athleticism.
On offense, Davis stands as a major threat to take the top off of a defense. He has a big frame, long arms and an incredible vertical to catch even the most difficult jump balls. His in-depth knowledge of defenses seems to give him an edge on how to attack and where to sit in the zones.
Judging by the members of the UCLA coaching staff Davis tagged in his post, it's very likely he is being recruited to the defensive side of the ball. It seems his closest relationships in the program are with head coach DesShaun Foster, safeties coach Gabe Lynn, Martin and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
David seems to be a natural defensively and is very likely where he can shine the brightest. Not to mention, he will likely be able to get on the field earlier on the defensive side of the ball. In today's world, the recruiting trail has tons of receiver prospects but typically lacks the same number of defensive backs, so taking that role on will likely yield earlier playing time at the next level.
As Foster and his staff continue to invest in the defense and build up a solid unit with good depth, the credibility just continues to build with prospects. They can tell UCLA is looking to build a solid unit not only on defense and in the secondary but as a collective team. It will be interesting to see how many of these special talents they are able to land in this cycle.
