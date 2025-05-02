Bruins Extend Offer to 2026 Three-Star DL
The UCLA Bruins continue to hammer the recruiting trail as spring practice comes to an end, recently offering 2026 three-star defensive lineman Yahya Gaa, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter.
It seems to be that Gaad's top choice is gradually becoming the team in Westwood.
Gaad is heading into his senior season at South Gibson High School in Medina, Tennessee. He is rated as a three-star prospect, ranked 15th in the 2026 class in the state while being the No. 56 defensive lineman in the country, per 247Sports.
In his junior season of high school ball, the 6-5, 265-pound prospect specialized on defense while also spending some time running the football as well. He recorded 50 total tackles, 29 of which were tackles for loss. He added six sacks and one forced fumble to his resume.
There is a lot to like about Gaad's game as he is a physical, but quick and agile defensive lineman. He showed the ability to shed blocks and meet ball carriers in the backfield while being able to use his momentum and physicality to reach and disrupt the quarterback and earn a large number of sacks.
Gaad has received a copious number of offers already, 23 to be exact. A large majority of powerhouse programs are seeking his commitment as competing teams include Georgia, Indiana, Ole Miss, Michigan State, North Carolina and others. UCLA seems to be the current frontrunner.
Looking at UCLA's personnel for when and if Gaad gets to campus, there should be wide open room for him to make an immediate impact. The Bruins currently have three incoming freshman defensive lineman, but most of them are edge rushers. Gaad should be able to impact the interior D-Line.
The Bruins were one of the best run-stopping teams in the country this past season but struggled to keep teams from finding success through the air. Gaad would be a major help in stopping the run while also being able to make quarterbacks uncomfortable on a weekly basis.
Expect Gaad to receive an official visit sooner than later from UCLA as they try to lock up his commitment for the 2026 season. He is a game-changing type of player and the Bruins must prove that they are amongst the elite teams in terms of recruiting the nation's top prospects.
