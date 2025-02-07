UCLA Offers Local Class of '27 ATH

After a great conversation with @coach_meat I am extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from UCLA!🔵🟡 #Gobruins @ArmondSr @DeShaunFoster26 @adamgorney @On3Recruiting @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @NickMonica63 @OakHillsFootba1 @coachmetty @_groundzer0 pic.twitter.com/XFfgpIWm9c