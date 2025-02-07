UCLA Offers Local Class of '27 ATH
DeShaun Foster has made it his mission to reclaim California for UCLA as his program has continued its push into the region after hosting a special open house for local recruits.
In UCLA's newest efforts towards the 2027 class, the Bruins offered Royalton Allen out of Oak Hills High School in Hesperia, California.
Allen announced the offer on social media on Friday.
The local ATH is rated a three-star by Rivals.
Allen plays safety and a little bit of offense, but he's a defender through and through. He reminds me a lot of Los Angeles Chargers S Derwin James due to his ability to be proficient in run defense while excelling in coverage.
Allen is a perfect defender in the deep third. he has such a natural feel for the game, reading plays and making moves with such ease. However, what is really impressive is Allen's abilities in man coverage. Sometimes Allen is used as a nickel corner and through his physicality, teams can not run screen plays on him.
Allen's versatility is perfect for Big Ten play. The way he blankets receivers is perfect for dealing with scrambling quarterbacks as Aleen prevents them from finding pass catchers wide-open downfield.
Allen is a bit intriguing on offense as well. As a slot receiver, Allen displays his clear ball skills, and with an older quarterback who has a stronger arm, Allen could turn into a special talent. He understands defensive coverages, and he's not afraid to lay down a block or two. He has a bit of Hines Ward in him.
A multi-tool player, I'm making my call. Allen will become at least a four-star prospect if not one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. Once he displays continued play at the varsity level, UCLA will be fighting for his commitment.
While Allen has a long time until he has to make a collegiate decision, it also gives Foster and his program enough time to focus efforts on Allen while building up a resume that would make Allen stay near home.
If UCLA can secure a player like Allen, it would be the Bruins' biggest statement yet under Foster. A new age could see Bruin blue wash over Southern California.
