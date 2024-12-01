UCLA Offers 2026 Four-Star Tight End
UCLA is setting itself up for future success, continuing to target star prospects on the recruiting trail.
One of the latest was class of 2026 four-star tight end Israel Briggs, one of the best tight ends in the country.
Briggs announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday he has received an offer from the Bruins.
Briggs hails from Visalia, California, less than 200 miles northwest of Los Angeles. According to 247Sports, he is ranked the No. 9 tight end in the class of 2026, the No. 10 2026 prospect in the state and the No. 66 2026 recruit in the nation.
The 6-5, 200-pound tight end has already received offers from Alabama, Cal, Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Washington and many others.
Briggs will be heading into his senior year at Mt. Whitney High School. He also plays basketball and does track and field.
Below is an evaluation of Briggs from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins from July:
"Briggs was one of the hottest recruits this past off-season. There’s a lot to like about the three-sport athlete who addition to football, excelled in basketball and on the track. He’s a two-time all-league selection in hoops and had personal bests of 11.42-100m and 21'10" long jump this past Spring. We’ve seen him listed between 6-5 and 6-6 but on tape, looks closer to 6-4 with an athletic 200 pound frame. He played receiver, safety, corner and returned punts and kicks but projects best as a tight end at the next level and that’s where he’s predominately being recruited. He totaled 44 catches for 571 yards and eight touchdowns and you can see the basketball background in his game as he’s a fluid athlete who wins 50-50 balls and is able to easily track the ball down the field. He runs well after the catch, can make defenders miss in the open field and is a willing blocker as well with a nice edge in his game. Scholarship offers have come in from all over the country and he’s easily among the more intriguing athletes in the '26 West Coast class."
