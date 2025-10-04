Social Media Reacts to UCLA's Upset Win vs Penn State
UCLA took on No. 7-ranked Penn State at home today, hoping to earn Tim Skipper his first win as head coach. UCLA would accomplish this by thrashing Penn State in a 42-35 upset victory.
Many fans and alumni predicted this game wouldn't go the Bruins' way. Before kickoff, there was a plane flying a banner saying "FIRE UCLA AD MARTIN JARMOND."
The Bruins came out swinging in the first quarter with a touchdown, establishing the run game early with Javien Thomas, who ran twice for 18 yards. Nico Iamaleava was able to complete 3 out of 4 and a touchdown to Kwazi Gilmer. This drive shocked fans.
Social media exploded with praise after the incredible first drive. This marks the first time all season that the Bruins were able to take the lead.
Following the electric opening drive, the Bruins attempted an onside kick and recovered. Fans are shocked by how aggressive Tim Skipper has been to start this game. The drive would end in a chip-shot field goal. The Bruins are putting the pressure on.
Unfortunately, the momentum wasn't reciprocated on the defensive side following the quick 10-0 start. On Penn State's first offensive drive, they were able to move the ball down the field without any issues. The drive ended in a 13-yard touchdown run by Kaytron Allen.
After the strong first quarter for the Bruins, fans got up on their feet. It is clear that the Bruins aren't going down without a fight. Fans are hoping the Bruins can maintain this momentum.
Nico Iamaleava has been a difference maker for the Bruins this game. Earning praise from fans, respectively.
Early in the second quarter, UCLA was able to take the lead 17-7, following a Nico Iamaleava touchdown pass to wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala. The touchdown started to create buzz about a potential UCLA upset.
UCLA scored its third first-half touchdown, bringing the lead to 24-7 off a Nico Iamaleava rushing touchdown. Iamalavea has clearly been the reason for the Bruins' early success.
UCLA had an incredible first half against Penn State, leading 27-7. Social media has been very high on Jerry Neuheisel, in his first half play calling he has made a previously struggling UCLA offense look unstoppable.
Social media's reaction to the strong Bruins first half.
On Penn State's first drive to open the second half, defensive back Key Lawrence forced a fumble. Showing that the first half momentum wasn't a fluke.
The Nittany Lions aren't going down without a fight. After scoring a touchdown on their second drive, they would go on to score another touchdown following a UCLA blocked punt. 27-21 UCLA lead.
Fortunately, for the Bruin, following the blocked-punt touchdown, they would get the momentum back with the help of a 52-yard, Nico Iamaleava rush. The drive would end in another Iamaleava rushing touchdown. 34-21 UCLA lead.
Following the Nico Iamaleava touchdown run, Penn State would answer back with a Kaytron Allen touchdown. Fans commented on UCLA's effort during said drive.
Social Media might've jumped the gun regarding UCLA's demise. On the next drive following the Kaytron Allen touchdown, Nico Iamaleava would march the Bruins down the field, capping the drive off with his third rushing touchdown of the day.
He would also make an impressive play to convert the 2-point conversion. 42-28 Bruins.
In what needed to be the final stop of the game to lead the Bruins to victory, they did exactly that, capping off their first victory of the season and a huge one at that.
