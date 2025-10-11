Social Media Reacts to UCLA’s Statement Win Over MSU
UCLA is headed to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans. After beating Penn State last week, Tim Skipper and the Bruins were hoping to carry that momentum into this week. Before the game, Skipper stressed to the player not to be a "one-hit wonder."
The Bruins would dominate Michigan State 38-13, bringing the Bruins' record on the season to 2-4. Michigan State did not have an answer to UCLA's revamped run game.
UCLA did not come out of the game swinging. Three and out to start the game off, two Nico Iamaleava incompletions. Not the start fans wanted.
After the first drive for the Spartans, it seems like any momentum that UCLA was carrying from the previous week was gone. Social media reacting to UCLA's slow start below.
Discipline seems to be a recurring issue for the Bruins to start the game. One factor in the Bruins' 0-4 start this season. Fans pointed out how big a difference this game has been compared to last.
UCLA was able to get a field goal on their second drive, and fans commented on how there might be some opportunity for the Bruins to exploit the Spartan defense. Social media commented on how good kicking has been for the Bruins.
Following the field goal, the UCLA defense was able to make a fourth down stop deep in Michigan State territory. Setting up Nico Iamaleava in a prime position to take the lead. Hope is leaning on the Bruins' side now.
Following the huge turnover on downs, UCLA strikes with a touchdown. Fans are ecstatic; the Bruins are back. Social media commented on how good the play calling from Jerry Neuheisel has been. 10-7 Bruins.
A strong defensive effort from the Bruins has gotten fans excited about the team moving forward.
After the first quarter, buzz around another UCLA upset is brewing. UCLA led 10-7 heading into the second quarter.
UCLA was able to convert a fake punt, shocking everyone in Spartan Stadium and on social media. UCLA's season turnaround is in full effect.
UCLA's aggressiveness has paid off massively. Following the fake punt, the Bruins drove down the field, converting on a fourth down. After the conversion, they were able to score a touchdown off a Jalen Berger touchdown pass. 17-7 Bruins.
Following the touchdown, UCLA was able to force a huge strip sack fumble. This game is looking like a UCLA blowout.
Following the huge strip sack, UCLA would strike once again with a Nico Iamaleava touchdown pass to Titus Mokiao-Atimalala. 24-7 Bruins.
After missing a 34-yard field goal, UCLA would give the ball back to Michigan State. The defense would hold up sending the game to halftime.
Nico Iamaleava has had a great first half. Social media's reaction to the Bruins and Iamaleava's dominant first half below.
On the opening drive of the second half, Michigan State would be stopped on fourth down once again. Highlighting how good UCLA's defense has been.
Following the strong defensive drive for the Bruins to open the half. The Bruins would answer with a Jaivian Thomas rushing touchdown. 31-7 Bruins.
On the next Michigan State drive the Bruins would stop them on fourth down once again. The red-hot Bruins offense has the ball once again looking to expand the lead even more.
The UCLA offense would not let this opportunity go. Jalen Berger would score his third touchdown of the game from a Nico Iamaleava touchdown. 38 unanswered points from the Bruin. 38-7 UCLA.
The Bruins are heading into the fourth quarter up big 38-7. Many social media users have questioned how bad Deshaun Foster actually was, given the Bruins' success without him.
Michigan State would get the ball back and score a touchdown. With the Bruins up 25, the backup quarterback in for the Spartans this game is looking like a Bruins win.
UCLA played a great game against Michigan State, thwarting the Spartans 38-13, winning their second game of the season. Reactions to the blowout win below.
The Bruins will set their sight on Maryland, hoping to bring the winning streak to three. A complete 180 from the start of the season. The Bruins look good.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.