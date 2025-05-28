Bruins Softball Dancing into College World Series
The No. 6-seeded UCLA Bruins (54-11, 17-5) are heading back to the NCAA Women's College World Series for the fourth time in the past five years after a clutch series comeback over the No. 8-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks this past weekend. UCLA is seeking its third national title since 2010.
The Bruins were coming off a Big Ten regular season title, but a devastating defeat in the conference tournament championship, failing to win both championships in their first Big Ten season. They have been seeking a deep postseason run in the national tournament and have delivered so far.
UCLA squared off with the Gamecocks this past weekend in a best-of-three Super Regional series in Columbia, South Carolina, with a chance to reach the Women's College World Series. The Bruins suffered a game one loss, 9-2, and had their backs against the wall with the season on the line.
Head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez and her team quickly responded with back-to-back wins, defeating South Carolina, 5-4 and 5-0, to capture a Super Regional victory and another showing in the World Series. Since the beginning of postseason play, the Bruins carry a 7-2 record so far.
The Bruins got their postseason run started by hosting the Los Angeles Regional at Easton Stadium, earning a three-game sweep against two different opponents. They outscored UC Santa Barbara and San Diego State by a combined margin of 31-2. All three games were won by mercy rule.
UCLA is now one of the final eight teams left in the tournament, owning the No. 9 national seed. They will play their first World Series contest on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. PT against the No. 6-seeded Oregon Ducks. UCLA and Oregon will co-champions of the Big Ten this season.
The World Series format is a double-elimination with the loser of Thursday's contest to play the loser of Texas Tech and Ole Miss. The winner of UCLA's contest will then play the winner of the previously mentioned matchup.
The Women's College World Series kicks off on Thursday at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. The tournament will continue all week, finishing up on either Thursday, June 5, or Friday, the 6th.
