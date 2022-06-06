Home runs saved the Bruins' playoff lives Monday morning, only for the Sooners to fire long balls right back at them and send the blue and gold packing.

No. 5 seed UCLA softball (51-10, 19-5 Pac-12) opened the Women's College World Series semifinals with a 7-2 win over No. 1 seed Oklahoma (57-3, 17-1 Big 12) that forced a do-or-die game two later in the afternoon. The back end of the double-header didn't go the Bruins' way, as the Sooners opened things up with two three-run home runs in the first two innings en route to a one-sided 15-0 run rule victory.

The loss knocked UCLA out of the bracket, ending their season short of the championship round for the 14th time in the last 16 postseasons. The only times the Bruins have advanced to the finals in that stretch, they won the whole tournament in 2010 and 2019, but they were ultimately unable to replicate that success in 2022.

It seemed, for a moment, that UCLA could make it to that stage for the first time in three years after powering its way to an emphatic win Monday morning in Oklahoma City. However, it didn't take long before UCLA was fighting an uphill battle Monday afternoon.

Senior Holly Azevedo drew the start in favor of Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year Megan Faraimo, as Azevedo was the one who had closed out the previous win with 3.0 scoreless innings and no hits allowed. That success did not continue into her second appearance of the day, as Azevedo gave up a walk and double to start her outing.

Oklahoma jumped at the opportunity to put runs on the board, especially considering it was their first at-bat of the day with runners in scoring position. Second baseman Tiare Jennings belted a homer to left center, and the Sooners were suddenly up 3-0.

The Bruins never trailed in the first game Monday, but they trailed from start to finish in game two. Senior shortstop Briana Perez's double in the first inning was the only hit UCLA got across the first four innings, and even then, it was a controversial ruling considering it bounced out of the center fielder's glove. By the time another Bruin got aboard, the game already well out of reach.

Azevedo gave up two singles to start the second inning, leading to her getting pulled in favor of Faraimo. UCLA's ace got two quick outs and was on the verge of escaping the jam, but she wound up conceding another three-run home run to designated player Jocelyn Alo – college softball's all-time leading home run hitter and two-time reigning national player of the year – on the first pitch of the next at-bat.

Faraimo settled down with a 1-2-3 third inning and got two outs to start the fourth before Oklahoma put on even more pressure. The Sooners drew a walk, then Alo picked up a single to center that ended in another run coming across thanks to sophomore center fielder Maya Brady's error.

Down 7-0 to start the fifth, Faraimo hit the first batter she faced, then allowed back-to-back singles. Graduate pitcher Lauren Shaw came in to relieve Faraimo, and she immediately gave up an RBI single and a two-RBI single before walking in another run.

Oklahoma's lead had ballooned into double-digits, and Alo stepped up to the plate with the bases still loaded and no one down. Capping off a 4-for-4 performance, Alo jacked a grand slam to left-center that made it 15-0.

That eight-run explosion in the fifth put UCLA in position to get run ruled, and that's exactly what happened when they failed to post a run in the bottom of the frame.

Oklahoma will play either Texas or Oklahoma State in the best-of-three championships starting Wednesday, while UCLA will head back to Westwood following the loss.

