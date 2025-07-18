How Nico Iamaleava's Season Performance Can Impact UCLA Recruiting
The UCLA Bruins have the chance to prove to a lot of people why they are one of the better teams in the country when it comes to the fall, where they will have the chance to show off their newest weapons that they added.
One of the major weapons they added is their newest QB to be named as a starter, which is Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava has a lot of talent, but he will also have the chance to do some great work when it comes to recruiting.
When it comes to the recruiting scene, we recently reported that Iamaleava will have the chance to help the Bruins land some major targets, and he has thus far, as it is no secret that since he has been in the boat that the recruiting scene has improved. However, there is a deeper conversation to be had, which is the way he can do it.
He will be able to help the Bruins land the recruiting targets if he has a huge season, as one of the positions this will get people to look at is the QB position at the high school level, as the Bruins have yet to land their 2026 recruiting addition at the position. The Bruins will need to show some excitement this year, and people will compare what Iamaleava looked like at Tennessee and what he will look like at UCLA, which can go both good and bad for the Bruins. Iamaleava is eligible for the draft after this season, which is also worth noting.
If Iamaleava can go show that he can succeed in the Bruins' offensive system, then the sky is the limit not only for the QB position, but any position around him on the offensive side of the football. There has been a lot of negative energy around the former Tennessee Volunteers starting football QB, but he will have to shut that noise out, which he has done a great job with so far.
The Bruins star can boost recruiting if he has a good season, and best believe all of the UCLA Bruins fans that want them to succeed will be cheering on the transfer.
The season begins soon, as Saturdays in the fall is right around the corner and recruiting will depend on how things go.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.