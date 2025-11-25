Three Overreactions After UCLA’s Blowout Loss to Washington
UCLA's senior night would be spoiled. after getting squashed 48-14, in a game that was painful to watch.
The negatives certainly outweigh the positives — especially with this potentially being the final game played at the Rose Bowl. To add insult to injury, UCLA delivered one of its flattest performances of the season, offering little to celebrate on a historic night. Here are three overreactions from the beatdown.
Jerry Neuheisel Pack Your Bags
Make no mistake, Jerry Neuheisel is responsible for the Bruins' mid-season success right after the firing of DeShaun Foster on Sept. 14. However, since the Maryland win, there is not much to celebrate.
The Bruins’ offense has been unbearable to watch as of late, especially against Washington, where they barely eclipsed 100 yards of total offense late in the third quarter. The offense has become scripted and unsustainable.
It is clear that the Bruins are completely changing their culture come next season. Earlier in this season, it was reasonable to assume Neuheisel would be a part of that; now, not so much.
Luke Duncan Holds the Keys to The Future
After Nico Iamaleava went down in the third quarter with neck spasms, the door opened for Luke Duncan to make just his second appearance of the season. In his first start last week vs No.1 Ohio State, he would pass for a humble 154 yards and one touchdown while going 16/23.
This week, he went 5-for-11 for 81 yards and a touchdown pass. Nothing too crazy, but as a sophomore seeing the field for the second time, he showed enough to turn some heads, especially after his 37-yard strike to Mikey Matthews in the third quarter.
Duncan has shown he has the physicals to be impactful; who knows what he can do if he has an entire offseason, with a coach set on developing him?
The Chance of a USC Blowout is Inevitable
Three weeks ago, it would have been reasonable to say that UCLA could have had a chance against USC if a few things had gone its way. Now, the Bruins would be lucky to keep the game within three touchdowns at halftime, much less the fourth quarter.
After putting together a string of wins, the Trojans would lose to No. 7 Oregon 42-27, pretty much crushing any hopes of a college football appearance. Now they set their sights on a UCLA team that just got blown out by unranked Washington.
If the Bruins can somehow muster some last game of the season magic, this game could be close, given that it is a rivalry game, anything is possible. But realistically speaking, it seems all of UCLA's magic ran out during the Nebraska game. This next game could get ugly.
The Bruins are more than likely looking toward the future at this point. While this season had its highs, there are still plenty of holes the program will need to address in the offseason
