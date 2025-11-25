All Bruins

Three Overreactions After UCLA’s Blowout Loss to Washington

Easily one of the worst games of the season for UCLA. Here are three overreactions that tell the tale.

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) escapes the grasp of Washington Huskies defensive end Devin Hyde (52) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) escapes the grasp of Washington Huskies defensive end Devin Hyde (52) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

UCLA's senior night would be spoiled. after getting squashed 48-14, in a game that was painful to watch.

The negatives certainly outweigh the positives — especially with this potentially being the final game played at the Rose Bowl. To add insult to injury, UCLA delivered one of its flattest performances of the season, offering little to celebrate on a historic night. Here are three overreactions from the beatdown.

Jerry Neuheisel Pack Your Bags

Jerr
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel looks on during the second half against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Make no mistake, Jerry Neuheisel is responsible for the Bruins' mid-season success right after the firing of DeShaun Foster on Sept. 14. However, since the Maryland win, there is not much to celebrate.

The Bruins’ offense has been unbearable to watch as of late, especially against Washington, where they barely eclipsed 100 yards of total offense late in the third quarter. The offense has become scripted and unsustainable.

jerr
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel watches a play against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It is clear that the Bruins are completely changing their culture come next season. Earlier in this season, it was reasonable to assume Neuheisel would be a part of that; now, not so much.

Luke Duncan Holds the Keys to The Future

LUK
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) throws a pass during the second half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After Nico Iamaleava went down in the third quarter with neck spasms, the door opened for Luke Duncan to make just his second appearance of the season. In his first start last week vs No.1 Ohio State, he would pass for a humble 154 yards and one touchdown while going 16/23.

This week, he went 5-for-11 for 81 yards and a touchdown pass. Nothing too crazy, but as a sophomore seeing the field for the second time, he showed enough to turn some heads, especially after his 37-yard strike to Mikey Matthews in the third quarter.

Luke
UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) throws during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duncan has shown he has the physicals to be impactful; who knows what he can do if he has an entire offseason, with a coach set on developing him?

The Chance of a USC Blowout is Inevitable

nic
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is sacked by Washington Huskies defensive lineman Bryce Butler (92) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Three weeks ago, it would have been reasonable to say that UCLA could have had a chance against USC if a few things had gone its way. Now, the Bruins would be lucky to keep the game within three touchdowns at halftime, much less the fourth quarter.

After putting together a string of wins, the Trojans would lose to No. 7 Oregon 42-27, pretty much crushing any hopes of a college football appearance. Now they set their sights on a UCLA team that just got blown out by unranked Washington.

US
Oregon’s Malik Benson, right, breaks the Southern California coverage on a punt return on his way to a first-half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Bruins can somehow muster some last game of the season magic, this game could be close, given that it is a rivalry game, anything is possible. But realistically speaking, it seems all of UCLA's magic ran out during the Nebraska game. This next game could get ugly.

Skipperrr
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks on during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins are more than likely looking toward the future at this point. While this season had its highs, there are still plenty of holes the program will need to address in the offseason

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.