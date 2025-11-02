How UCLA’s Upcoming Opponents Performed This Weekend
UCLA has four more games to play this season. With Bowl Game hopes still in the air, the Bruins need to play their best football to end the season. Although their remaining schedule isn't very generous, they still need to win at least three out of the last four games.
Three of their remaining opponents played on Saturday, and two of them were able to come out with a win. This should be reflected in the AP top 25 ranking soon, making UCLA's remaining schedule harder.
Nebraska (Loss vs USC)
UCLA's next game will be against the 6-3 Cornhuskers, who lost this weekend against USC. This game was close in the first half, before USC outscored Nebraska 15-3 in the second half. The game would end 21-17 USC.
Nebraska's star quarterback Dylan Raiola, struggled to get anything substantial going going 10/15 with 91 yards and a touchdown. The Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson was the star for Nebraska, who ran for 165 yards and a touchdown.
Nebraska will look to get things back on track against a UCLA team coming off a bye week. If UCLA can handle Raiola the Bruins should walk out with a win.
#1 Ohio State (Win vs Penn State)
Easily the best team on UCLA's schedule is #1 Ohio State, which has been the clear-cut best team in the country all season. This week, they faced off against the struggling Penn State Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes would thrash Penn State 38-14.
This game was routine Buckeyes football. Julian Sayin went 20/23 for 316 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Bo Jackson ran for 105 yards on 8.1 yards per carry. A great offensive showing for the Buckeyes, who hope to keep it rolling for the rest of the season.
After watching the Bruins' loss to Indiana, it seems increasingly more likely that they will lose to the Buckeyes. If the Bruins want to make a Bowl Game, they will need to look to win the other three games.
#23 USC (Win vs Nebraska)
USC played against Nebraska, another team mentioned on this list. USC will be the final team for the Bruins this season, hoping to halt any hopes for a Bowl Game appearance.
In the 21-17 win versus Nebraska, it was the run game that shined. The team rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The run game was led by King Miller, who rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown.
Hopefully, UCLA can pull off another upset this season in hopes that their Bowl Game hopes aren't squandered.
UCLA has its work cut out for it to finish the season. They only have one game to lose for the rest of the season, which will most likely be against Ohio State. It will be up to Tim Skipper to finish the season out strong.
