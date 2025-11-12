Bruins vs. Buckeyes: The Blueprint for a Blockbuster Upset
UCLA is preparing to go up against No.1 Ohio State in Columbus hoping to keep their bowl game hopes alive. The odds are definitely not in the Bruins favor, but there still is a chance if the Bruins are to capitalize on a few things.
To start, UCLA cannot be the same team that faced Nebraska this past weekend. A sluggish offense and a vulnerable defense, even for true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef, cannot happen against OSU. The Bruins have a long laundry list of things they need to clean up for this matchup.
Nico Iamaleava Needs to Run
The only things the Bruins did well against Nebraska was keeping the offense on the field. This was partly due to Nico Iamaleava's ability to run in those third-and-short situations.
In UCLA's first big upset this season against No.7 Penn State, Iamaleava ran like his hair was on fire. He ran for 128 yards, giving the Bruins ample opportunity to put the pressure on Penn State. If there is hope against Ohio State, Iamaleava needs to match that performance.
The Bruins cannot rely on their running backs to get things going on the ground. This is why Iamaleava needs to control the run game himself and keep the Bruins on the field. He will be under pressure for most of the game, so he must run as much as possible.
Start Fast, Set the Tone
Against No.2 Indiana, the Bruins' start did not go as planned. The first drive for the Bruins ended in a pick-six in Indiana's favor. This completely squandered any hope for a UCLA upset and destroyed any momentum UCLA had.
The same can be said for the Nebraska game; UCLA would start the game off with a punt, and only had 7 points in the first half. This would ultimately lead to Nebraska taking full control of the game early on.
Jerry Neuheisel needs to tap into some of the magic he used against Penn State that allowed the Bruins to get on the scoreboard first. Any drive without points during this game is a failure.
Win The Turnover Battle
This one should be obvious, but it has been clear that the Bruins' biggest demon that they have had to deal with all season is their ability to keep the ball on their side. Improvements were made against Nebraska, but it wasn't enough for the Bruins.
Against Indiana, the Bruins lost the turnover battle 3–2 — though one of the Hoosiers’ giveaways came when the game was already out of reach for UCLA, making it effectively 3–1. If that matchup taught the Bruins anything, it’s that turnovers are a recipe for disaster against juggernaut programs.
If UCLA can somehow manage to win the turnover battle, UCLA will be able to even the odds against Ohio State.
The game against Ohio State is make-or-break for the Bruins. They have already gone up against a team of this level in Indiana, so hopefully Tim Skipper can make key adjustments to make this game close, or much least avoid a blowout.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.