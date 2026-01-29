UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast Breaks Down Offseason Moves

UCLA's has had a very solid offseason to say the least, which could very easily produce a very quick turnaround.

In today's episode, we had on Max Dorsey , the recruiting beat writer for OnSi, to discuss UCLA's outlook for the 2026 season. We spoke about some players who can make a huge impact day one, and dissected Chesney's recruiting market.

Watch Todays Epidsode Below

Biggest Transfers

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Both Dorsey and I agreed that Wayne Knight was a homerun hire for the Bruins. While only 5-foot-7, he has all the tools to be a great running back in the Big Ten. His 1,373 rushing yards from 2025 might see a decrease, but nonetheless, UCLA has a running back now.

Leland Smith is also a wide receiver who sticks out like a sore thumb. While not the highest rated, nor the fastest, Smith stands at a towering 6-foot-4, along with a reported 4.3 40-yard dash. If he can stretch the field for the Bruins, their offense could be unstoppable very early on.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass under the pressure of James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Sahir West was also a massive transfer for the blue and gold. He is coming off a seven-sack season in his freshman year, and will fill a massive void in UCLA's roster. With West giving UCLA consistent pressure, it might be able to make up for some of the issues in the secondary.

Mailk Hartford is also a name to watch in 2026. The 6-foot-2 safety from Ohio State, will provide the Bruins will great experience in the secondary. After spending most of his time at Ohio State behind star Caleb Downs, Hartford could bring in a lot of knowledge.

Chesney's Recruting Philosphy

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA has a lot of competition when it comes to recruiting in California. They have USC, Cal, and Standford. But with Chesney taking over he understands that long-term success will stem from his ability to recruit efficiently.

While UCLA did lose a lot of recruits in the early-signing period this season, there is doubt that this will remain a common theme during Chesney's tenure. With that said, we can expect a huge influx of players coming from the California circut, as that is where the talent lies.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) poses with athletic director Martin Jarmond at intoductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA will have a decent 2026 season, not the best but still the pieces are there. If they can overcome some of the growing pains of a new staff there is not reason they cannot be a seven-plus win team in the Big Ten.

