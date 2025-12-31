Why UCLA Can’t Settle for Close Win vs Penn State

As a No. 4 team in the nation, the Bruins must send a clear message that they are deserving of their rank.

At the top of women’s college basketball, it often becomes a competition of who can beat good opponents the most convincingly. UCLA fell short of that standard against No. 19 Ohio State , winning by just seven. When compared to No. 1 UConn beating Ohio State by 32, there are real conversations to be had.

Why Penn State?

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) boxes out Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The reason UCLA needs to send a message against Penn State is because the Lady Lions have already faced an elite opponent this season in No. 3 South Carolina, a game they lost by 40 points. It’s a challenging task for UCLA match, but one that is very possible.

Following the Ohio State game, the Bruins feels like a very weak top five team in the nation at this point. Especially given OSU's track record against teams of UCLA's caliber. The Bruins needs to figure out how to make a statement to earn back some of the respect they deserve.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While it is unfortunate that this is how comparing these college basketball juggernauts goes, it is also the only way. UCLA's only explicit chance this season against an elite opponent this season was then No. 4 Texas, which UCLA would lose to. This is why UCLA must dominate against common opponents.

Blueprint For a Blowout

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) heads down court as the bench celebrates after scoring a basket during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

To earn a blowout against a Big Ten team, the stars really need to shine in this one. This means that at every level of the Bruins roster, they need to play exactly how we know they can play. Gabriela Jaquez and Gianna Kneepkens need to have very strong shooting games.

If Laurens Betts can play like Lauren Betts, the perimeter should be wide open; her gravity as a player is undeniable; however, she has a mounting task on her hands during this one. She will need to figure out how to muzzle Gracie Merkle's efficiency in the paint, something that could prove to be a hard task.

Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions center Gracie Merkle (44) tries to score as USC Trojans guards JuJu Watkins (12) and Aaliyah Gayles (3) defend during the third quarter at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Limiting Merkle will be key in this one; she can change the outcome of a game on a dime. Earlier this season against Princeton, she dropped 39 points and seven rebounds. The Bruins cannot let her get hot if they want to walk away with a blowout. Lauren and Sienna with be in charge of this.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This game is a huge opportunity for the Bruins to look and feel like a top four team. They cannot let this opportunity pass them up like they did with Ohio State.

