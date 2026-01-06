Why Skyy Clark Must Adjust vs. Wisconsin

Coming off of a rough loss against the #25 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, UCLA will need to make some major adjustments to the players that have influence on the court.

Every starter will have to improve despite the comeback attempt that fell flat , even Donovan Dent , who practically manufactured the attempt at victory.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

However, one of the team's starters has flown under the radar despite his immense impact on the Bruins success on the court, that being Skyy Clark.

Earlier in the season he was poised to be a star for the team, yet he has seen a dip in his production as of recent, so how did he perform in the season altering Iowa game and what will have to change in the Bruins next match?

Skyy Clark Against Iowa: Generally Ineffective

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Against the Hawkeyes Clark was less than effective, making two out of his six shots, one of those being his lone three point play, for a total of five points.

He also only had two rebounds and three assists, numbers that could be good for a bench player, but not for someone on the court for a third of the game like Clark.

His most effective play was on the defensive side of the court, finding his way to two steals while only being charged with one foul.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

However, compared to his star level play against Cal Poly and Arizona State where he had a combined total of 48 points, something has gone amiss in his play.

Clark can start getting back on track quickly against the teams next opponent in the Wisconsin Badgers, as his only true poor game recently was against Iowa, but something will need to change.

What Skyy Clark Must Change Against Wisconsin: Shooting

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by UC Riverside Highlanders forward BJ Kolly (8) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

It is one thing to have a bad night with the ball and not see many shots go in, but the player's situation is completely different if he is simply not taking shots.

That was the issue against Iowa for Clark, he only took six shots and missed four of them, but the missed shots are not the main focus, the small amount he took is.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Peter Bandelj (9) as he shoots a 3-point basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Looking back to his game against Cal Poly, Clark had taken 31 shots total, which was what allowed him to have 30 points on the night.

He may have missed 15 times, but that was irrelevant because of how many times he took attempts, which is what must change against Wisconsin. Taking more shots will allow Clark to succeed greatly once again.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

