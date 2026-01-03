3 Last-Minute Cautions for UCLA Entering Iowa Matchup

UCLA is readying to take on one of their bigger opponents of the year in the #25 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, and they have a lot to prepare for if they desire a win.

Whether it be in issues that they have had with their own team, or threats on the Hawkeyes side of the court, there will be a lot to look out for, but three things stand out above the rest for the Bruins as they try to start the new year with a win: Rebounding, Skyy Clark, and Donavan Dent.

What To Look Out For Against Iowa: Rebounding

Rebounding can, and is, the backbone of UCLA's victories and losses. When the Bruins have a good game rebounding the team is very likely to succeed, and when rebounding is off kilter the team will typically end up losing.

There are many reasons for the issues surrounding rebounding, from the lack of a big man to more, but the Bruins will have to look past their issues and fight to get the ball back whenever possible against the Hawkeyes.

Every player will have to step up in order to allow the team success in the rebounding game, but if UCLA can play well in getting the ball back then they will have a legitimate shot against Iowa statistically despite their strengths.

What To Look Out For Against Iowa: Skyy Clark

Even though the Bruins last match was nearly a week ago, the results of the game are still immnense for UCLA's most polarizing players, one of which being Skyy Clark.

Clark went back and forth as a star against UC Riverside, the team's last opponent, scoring less and playing on a lower level than in other recent games where he shined.

Usually when Clark plays poorly the team as a whole suffers, and even though the same was not true against the Highlanders, he will have to step up against the Hawkeyes.

After all, Iowa is a much more formidable and well rounded opponent than UC Riverside, both in players and level of play, and Clark will have to resemble that change for the Bruins to win.

What To Look Out For Against Iowa: Donovan Dent

Donovan Dent lies in a similar situation as Skyy Clark, but on a slightly smaller scale, yet he still can have a major impact on the team's success against the Hawkeyes.

Dent will have to step up and prove that he can be a consistent player in the team's match against Iowa, and if he can do that not only will he prove his worthiness of stardom, but he will help his team prove that they are a force to be reckoned with.

