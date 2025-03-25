What Cori Close Saw in Her Bruins in Second-Round Win
UCLA women’s basketball is headed to the Sweet Sixteen for the third consecutive season, but for Coach Cori Close, Sunday’s win wasn’t just about advancing. It was about affirming who her team is becoming.
After a shaky first half, the Bruins turned up the pressure on both ends of the floor to pull away from No. 9 seed Richmond, 84–67, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Junior center Lauren Betts posted a dominant 30-point, 14-rebound double-double, while junior guard Kiki Rice added 23 points and a career-high four made 3s.
Still, Close opened her postgame remarks by turning the spotlight toward the opponent.
“I really want to thank the coaching staff of Richmond … No. 1, I'm not sure I could respect how they play anymore,” Close said. “I knew this was going to be a really tough game, and this really challenges how we like to play. ... I just think they’re a great team.”
She also shared that a pregame conversation with Spiders coach Aaron Roussell left a lasting impression.
“There’s nothing like having comrades in this business that you have alignment of purpose,” Close said. “He filled my cup today. And at the same time, he was such an awesome competitor. And you Richmond folks, you got a special one.”
Richmond outscored UCLA in the first quarter and kept the game tied at 36 going into halftime. Close credited the Spiders’ hot shooting and UCLA’s defensive mistakes but said her team’s response after the break was key.
“We made some slight adjustments on about three different actions out of halftime, and they adjusted to all of them,” she said. “I just loved the crowd, how they got behind that intensity... We needed that energy.”
Behind that second-half surge, Close said, were the values that have guided the Bruins all year.
“Our selflessness and our commitment to our defense, those two things I thought carried us,” she said. “And that's the kind of thing you need.”
While Betts and Rice carried the scoring load, Close emphasized that UCLA’s strength is rooted in its depth. She highlighted players like freshman forward Kendall Dudley, freshman guard Elina Aarnisalo, and junior forward Janiyah Barker for their defensive presence and efficiency off the bench.
“We have two big dogs up here, and they do so much for us,” Close said. “But they know that it's our team that matters, and the selflessness and work ethic that goes along with it. So, thankful.”
Rice’s perimeter shooting drew praise, but Close said it was no surprise, at least not to those within the program.
“We chart every single one of those in practice every day, and her numbers are ridiculous. It just has to do with that she’s got to believe it and think, I’m a shooter,” she said. “We always say the work done in the dark gets revealed in the light. And I'd say the light was pretty bright on her shot tonight.”
Despite the win, Close pointed to areas UCLA must clean up before Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup against Ole Miss.
“They outscored us in the fourth quarter. We gave up 24 points,” she said. “We've got to continue to push the envelope of not giving away those possessions. ... Execute the scouting report and do your job.”
UCLA will face a familiar face in that matchup, former Bruin Christine Iwuala, and a defensive-minded Rebels team that Close said the Bruins have followed all season.
“They are one of the best defensive teams in the country. They're extremely physical. It's going to be a grind it out kind of game,” Close said. “We absolutely cheer for Wally every game leading up to this except on Friday.”
Making it to the second weekend of March Madness is a major step. But for Close, the true mark of excellence is consistency.
“I think being Sweet 16 and higher, it's really how you're judged if you want to be an elite basketball program,” she said. “But I think it's sustained excellence. And I think we're making steps of that.”
And to Close, it’s not just about building an elite team, it’s about shaping elite people.
“I'm most proud of young women who don't want to just be pushed to be an elite basketball program, but they want to be elite people,” she said. “They want to use this to be championship-level women.”
