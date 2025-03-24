Bruins Take Over Late in Second-Round Win
For a half, Richmond looked ready to play spoiler. But in the end, the size, depth, and star power of the top-seeded Bruins proved too much to handle.
The No. 1 UCLA women’s basketball team advanced to its third consecutive Sweet 16 with an 84-67 win over No. 9-seed Richmond on Sunday night at Pauley Pavilion, powered by a dominant second half and standout performances from junior standouts.
Junior center Lauren Betts delivered a commanding 30-point, 14-rebound performance while shooting a staggering 82 percent from the field (14-for-17). Junior guard Kiki Rice added 23 points of her own, including a career-best four 3-pointers and seven assists.
Together, the duo accounted for more than 60 percent of the Bruins' scoring and set the tone on both ends of the floor.
The Bruins found themselves in a rare early hole, trailing 20-18 after the first quarter. Richmond, led by its disciplined offense and physical defense, capitalized on a three-minute UCLA scoring drought to grab momentum in the opening frame.
UCLA opened the game with a quick basket from Betts off an assist from Rice, and the two continued to connect throughout the night. Junior guard Gabriela Jaquez knocked down a 3 after an assist from Betts, and Rice completed an and-one soon after.
But after that flurry, the Bruins stalled, allowing the Spiders to close the quarter on a 5-0 run.
Junior forward Timea Gardiner helped UCLA regain its rhythm late in the first, hitting a smooth midrange jumper and blocking a shot at the other end to help steady the defense. But the Bruins still struggled to find consistent offensive flow through the first half despite flashes of brilliance.
The second quarter was a back-and-forth battle, with neither team able to create separation. Rice hit an early three to tie things up, and Betts went to work inside, scoring off offensive rebounds and second-chance looks.
Gardiner knocked down a 3-pointer off a Rice assist to tie the game at 36-all heading into halftime.
If the first half was about surviving, the third quarter was all about taking control.
UCLA came out of the locker room with renewed energy and focus, erupting for 29 points in the third frame while limiting Richmond to just 7.
Rice and Betts led the charge, combining for 18 points in the quarter. Graduate student forward Angela Dugalic knocked down a three off a Betts assist to give the Bruins a 42-39 lead, and from there, the floodgates opened.
Junior guard Londynn Jones buried back-to-back threes, Dugalic hit another, and Betts exploded for nine straight points as UCLA stretched its lead to 65-43 by the end of the third.
Betts was simply unstoppable during the stretch, scoring through double-teams, finishing through contact, and controlling the glass. Her impact extended beyond scoring. Her passing, defense, and presence in the paint anchored UCLA’s complete turnaround.
The Bruins kept their foot on the gas in the final quarter, maintaining a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Rice led all scorers in the fourth with seven points, while Gardiner added two more threes to finish with 11 points overall.
Betts closed the game with another perfect shooting quarter and five more rebounds, putting an exclamation mark on a masterful performance. The Bruins’ offense stayed efficient, and their defense continued to stifle any hopes of a Richmond comeback.
By the final buzzer, UCLA had built a 17-point margin and a ticket to Spokane, but more importantly, the team had reasserted its identity after a rocky first half.
UCLA, now 32-2 on the season, advances to face No. 5-seed Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 in Spokane, Washington, on Friday.
