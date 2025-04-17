Bruins’ Kiki Rice Adds to Legacy With Latest National Honor
UCLA junior point guard Kiki Rice has been named to the 2024–25 Academic All-America Division I Women’s Basketball First Team, the College Sports Communicators announced Wednesday.
The honor places Rice among the most accomplished student-athletes in the country, recognizing her excellence in both academics and athletics.
A communications major, with a minor in education and a 3.85 GPA, Rice continues to shine at the number one public university in the nation.
She is one of just six Division I women’s basketball players to earn First Team recognition this year, a distinction that reflects her dedication in the classroom and her consistency as a leader.
Rice was also awarded the NCAA Elite 90 trophy for the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. The Elite 90 is given to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA at the finals site for each of the NCAA's 90 national championships.
Rice's selection highlights the level of preparation and discipline she brings to every aspect of her experience as a student-athlete.
On the court, Rice played a central role in guiding UCLA to its first-ever NCAA Final Four appearance. She averaged 12.9 points, 5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game, serving as the primary facilitator for one of the most balanced and competitive teams in the country.
Rice's leadership and composure were crucial throughout a season in which the Bruins remained among the nation’s top teams from start to finish.
Rice joins a strong group of honorees that includes Sarah Ashlee Barker of Alabama, Raegan Beers of Oklahoma, Katie Dinnebier of Drake, Peyton McDaniel of James Madison and Kiki Iriafen of USC. Iriafen was named the Academic All-America Team Member of the Year.
Rice becomes the first UCLA women’s basketball player to earn Academic All-America honors since Japreece Dean in 2019 and is among a very small group in program history to receive First Team recognition.
As she enters her senior year in Westwood, Rice continues to raise the bar. Her achievements reflect not only individual excellence but also the culture of high standards that has defined UCLA women’s basketball for generations.
