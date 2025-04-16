UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Highlight 2026 WNBA Mock Draft
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down how the 2025 WNBA Draft has barely concluded and yet all eyes are already shifting to next year’s class, with UCLA firmly in the spotlight.
In CBS Sports' Jack Maloney "way-too-early" 2026 WNBA mock draft, three Bruins are projected as first-round picks, with junior center Lauren Betts leading the way at No. 1 overall.
The 6-foot-7 standout is coming off a dominant season in Westwood, where she anchored the paint and helped UCLA reach the Final Four for the first time in program history.
Betts has quickly emerged as one of the most complete post players in the college game. Her elite shot-blocking, rebounding and scoring efficiency make her a unique presence in today’s game, where true centers are becoming harder to find.
While the WNBA continues to trend toward pace and space, Betts offers a physical inside presence that can shift the balance of a franchise.
Junior guard Kiki Rice also appears in the top ten, slotted at No. 8. She has been a steady force since arriving on campus, combining downhill scoring with high-level decision-making.
Her ability to finish in traffic and create for others makes her a valuable prospect. With continued improvement as a three-point shooter, she has the tools to become a lead guard at the next level.
Graduate student guard Charlisse Leger-Walker rounds out the trio at No. 15. The former Washington State star transferred to UCLA while rehabbing an ACL injury and is expected to return to full strength this upcoming season.
Known for her leadership, versatility and scoring instincts, she could quickly climb up draft boards with a strong showing in her final collegiate year.
Junior forward Janiah Barker, who spent last season at UCLA before reentering the transfer portal, also appeared in the mock at No. 11. Though her time with the Bruins was short, her physical tools and flashes of dominance continue to keep her in first-round conversations.
As the WNBA prepares for expansion and a deeper draft class in 2026, UCLA is poised to play a major role in shaping the future of the league.
With multiple stars already on scouts’ radars, the Bruins are not just aiming for another deep postseason run. They are building a legacy that extends well beyond college basketball.
