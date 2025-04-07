UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Rice Reacts to Final Four Loss
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine reflects on how UCLA’s historic season came to an end, just two days before UConn captured the national championship with an 82-59 win over South Carolina.
The Huskies had already dismantled top-seeded UCLA in a dominant 85-51 semifinal victory at Amalie Arena, ending the Bruins’ first-ever NCAA Final Four run.
After the game, junior guard Kiki Rice stepped to the podium with the poise of a seasoned leader. Her voice carried the weight of disappointment, but also the perspective of someone who understands that growth often comes through adversity.
“I think the turnovers is really what killed us in the first half just because we didn't have shot attempts at the basket,” Rice said. “We've always talked about this year we need the ball to score. And when you have the ball and we take care of the ball we're a really good team.”
You can watch the episode below:
UCLA turned the ball over 14 times in the first half, allowing UConn to build a 20-point lead by halftime. The Huskies never let the Bruins back within 18 points for the remainder of the game.
“We just had to be stronger and tougher in those moments and just smarter,” Rice said. “We had uncharacteristic turnovers, I felt. But we'll learn from it and get better from it.”
UConn’s relentless defense kept UCLA out of rhythm from the opening tip. Rice acknowledged that while UConn certainly applied pressure, many of the Bruins’ mistakes were self-inflicted.
“I think a lot of it was self-inflicted because we have played against a ton of different defenses this year,” she said. “They were getting around the post while they were pressuring. But we played against teams like that throughout the year, and we figured out ways to take care of the ball.”
Rice emphasized the lack of connection between passers and receivers as a key issue.
“We needed to come to the ball if you're receiving the pass. We needed to make strong, crisp passes if you're the one passing,” she said. “I feel like there wasn't always connection between both the passer and the receiver all the time on the court because they were just able to get in front, get hands on the ball. And they were winning the 50-50s.”
Though Rice acknowledged the sting of the loss, she also made sure to reflect on what the team accomplished over the course of the year.
“It obviously sucks right now, but I'll do my best, and we'll do our best to not forget what a fantastic year this was — so many firsts in program history,” she said.
“To be in the Final Four and to be still playing at this time of the year is a blessing. I think we all put in so much work to get to this point — coaches, players, the entire support staff. We'll remember that.”
UCLA finished the season 34-3, capturing the Big Ten Tournament title and earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever. With no seniors on the roster, the entire core will return next season, giving the Bruins an opportunity to build on the foundation they’ve set.
“I think just continuing to build in our toughness,” Rice said when asked about next year. “We’ll get better individually, skill-wise, and collectively. … At this stage, it really comes down to just executing small things and being a tougher, more together team.
"Having this experience will show us that we need to be ready when we come to play these games.”
UConn may have walked away with the national championship on Sunday, but for Rice and the Bruins, the journey is far from over. The standard has been set. Now comes the work of chasing something even greater.
Follow along on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 so you never miss a Bruins news update.
Share your thoughts with us by liking our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.