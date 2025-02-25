Betts Shines as UCLA Rallies Past Iowa
In a game that epitomized resilience, No. 2 UCLA women’s basketball stormed back from a 12-point deficit to defeat Iowa 67-65 at a packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.
Junior center Lauren Betts delivered a dominant performance with 22 points and 12 rebounds, securing her 14th double-double of the season and proving once again why she is one of the conference’s most formidable players.
Betts’ standout performance earned her the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week award, marking the third time this season she has received the honor.
Over UCLA’s two-game stretch, Betts averaged 22.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks, solidifying her impact on both ends of the floor. She also set a new UCLA single-season blocks record in the Bruins’ win over Illinois earlier in the week.
Despite the high stakes and a roaring Iowa crowd, Betts remained composed, crediting the team’s preparation and perseverance for the comeback victory.
For Betts, Sunday’s game was more than just another win — it was a personal milestone. Playing against Iowa had long been on her radar, and she embraced the challenge of competing in front of a sold-out crowd.
“I have watched Iowa for a really long time — great team — and I knew that that’s gonna be a really cool environment,” Betts said. “I’m not surprised it was a sold-out crowd, but I think it was just a really great opportunity for our team to experience this and have fun with it and show who we are as a team.”
One of the game’s more emotional moments came when Betts faced off against Iowa senior Adison O’Grady. The two players share a history dating back to their high school days, and Betts couldn’t hide her excitement when O’Grady checked into the game.
“I love Addy. ... iI was such a cool experience. As soon as she checked in, I just couldn’t help but smile because I was like, this is bigger than us,” Betts said. “Little high school Addy and Lauren would be so excited to be here right now, and I think it’s just such a cool opportunity. She’s amazing, and I’m super proud of everything she’s done with this team.”
When asked about Iowa’s defensive adjustments, Betts acknowledged the Hawkeyes’ efforts in trying to slow her down but noted that UCLA was able to capitalize on mismatches.
“I would say Addy played a little bit more behind, and Hannah [Stuelke] started to front me a little bit more... which made it easier to get those lobs going — something we work on as a team,” she explained. “But yeah, Addy’s super aggressive, and she’s a really good defender.”
Beyond individual battles, Betts emphasized the team’s collective resilience in securing the win. After trailing by seven at halftime, the Bruins outscored Iowa in both the third and fourth quarters to steal the victory.
As the Bruins continue their dominant season, Betts’ latest accolade only adds to her growing legacy. With UCLA now 26-1 (14-1 B1G), the junior remains a focal point of their success, leading the charge as they inch closer to postseason play.
